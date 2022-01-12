Dublin ease past Louth to move closer to O'Byrne Cup final

Dublin 3-19

Louth 1-10

Caoimhín Reilly reports from Parnell Park

DUBLIN BREEZED PAST Louth at Parnell Park tonight to take a step closer to the O’Byrne Cup final.

Dessie Farrell’s men controlled a lacklustre encounter and picked up their second win of the competition having led 2-10 to 1-3 at half-time.

Harry Ladd and Cormac Costello bagged the Dublin goals before the break and while Kyle McElroy pulled a three-pointer back for the visitors, Louth’s brief appeared to be strictly about damage limitation.

Wee County manager Mickey Harte made 12 changes at halfway with Ciarán Byrne and Jay Hughes each converting a brace as the Reds outscored Dublin by 0-4 to two across the third quarter.

But the hosts were never in any danger having had seven different scorers across the first half, with 1-3 coming from Costello. The Whitehall Colmcille man hit 1-12 the last time he faced the Reds – in the 2019 Championship – and finished up with 1-5 here.

Louth goalkeeper Martin McEneaney was called into action on several occasions late in the fixture and while Byrne brought his second period tally to 0-4, Dublin stretched their victory margin via late Ladd, Brian Fenton, Lorcan O’Dell and Aaron Byrne points, prior to O’Dell winning and converting from the penalty spot.

Scorers for Dublin: Cormac Costello 2-5 (0-3 frees), Harry Ladd 0-2, Lorcan O’Dell 1-1 (1-0 penalty), Brian Fenton 0-3, Ross McGarry 0-2, Ryan Basquel 0-2, David Lacey 0-2, Aaron Byrne 0-1, Cameron McCormack 0-1

Scorers for Louth: Ciarán Byrne 0-4 (0-1 free), Kyle McElroy 1-0, Jay Hughes 0-2 (0-1 free), TJ Doheny 0-1, Tadhg McEnaney 0-1 (mark), Conor Early 0-1, Tommy Durnin 0-1

Dublin

1. Michael Shiel (St Sylvester’s)

2. Adam Rafter (Na Fianna), 3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf), 4. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Ciarán Gallagher (Naomh Barróg), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. Cameron McCormack (Ballymun Kickhams)

10. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 11. Warren Egan (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 12. David Lacey (Na Fianna)

13. Harry Ladd (Lucan Sarsfields), 14. Ryan Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

Subs:

19. Darragh Conlon (Ballymun Kickhams) for Gannon (HT)

20. Brian Howard (Raheny) for Gallagher (44)

17. Aaron Byrne (Na Fianna) for Egan

25. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams) for Lacey (50)

22. Mark Lavin (Lucan Sarsfields) for McGarry (55)

21. Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s) for Small (65)

24. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge St) for Costello (65)

18. Shane Carthy (Naomh Mearóg) for McCormack (69)

Louth

1. Martin McEneaney (St Patrick’s)

2. Tom Jackson (Ardee St Mary’s), 25. Dermot Campbell (Dreadnots), 4. Conor Clarke (Dreadnots)

5. Conor Faulkner (Dreadnots), 6. Gerard Browne (Roche Emmets), 7. Gabriel Bell (St Joseph’s)

8. Tommy Durnin (Inniskeen), 9. Jack Murphy (St Patrick’s)

2. James McDonnell (Roche Emmets), 12. Eoin Moore (O Raghallaigh’s), 17. TJ Doheny (St Kevin’s)

13. Tadhg McEnaney (Kilkerley Emmets), 14. Cathal Fleming (Mattock Rangers), 18. Kyle McElroy (O Raghallaigh’s)

Subs:

28. Donal McKenny (Ardee St Mary’s) for Campbell (HT)

20. Conall McKeever (Clan na Gael) for Clarke (HT)

21. Seán Healy (Naomh Máirtín) for Browne (HT)

19. Leonard Grey (St Patrick’s) for Bell (HT)

3. Bevan Duffy (St Fechin’s) for Durnin (HT)

24. Conor Early for Murphy (HT)

11. Liam Jackson (Ardee St Mary’s) for McDonnell (HT)

22. Eoghan Callaghan (Naomh Máirtín) for Moore (HT)

23. Niall Sharkey (Glyde Rangers) for Doheny (HT)

27. Jay Hughes (Dreadnots) for McEnaney (HT)

26. Ciarán Byrne (St Mochta’s) for Fleming (HT)

15. Dáire Nally (Newtown Blues) for McElroy (HT)

2. McDonnell for Hughes (52)

Referee: Fintan Pierce (Offaly)

