This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 10 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin v Mayo player ratings: O'Callaghan and Mannion the standouts in supreme semi-final display

Here’s what we thought, but readers can vote for each player on a rating of 1-10, too!

By Shane Stapleton Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 9:07 PM
1 hour ago 5,217 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/4761082

Dublin

Stephen Cluxton

7Our Rating

Those neon gloves never looked under pressure as Cluxton had a fairly quiet evening. Booted one ball clear in the first half when Mayo got in behind.

6

David Byrne

7Our Rating

Picked up James Carr at the very start and then switched on to Diarmuid O’Connor, who never got into the game. Solid day’s work from Byrne.

6

Jonny Cooper

7Our Rating

Given the task of shutting down Cillian O’Connor and will be very happy with limiting the Ballintubber man to a point from play. Abrasive as ever.

6

Michael Fitzsimons

7Our Rating

James Carr twisted Fitzsimons inside out early on to score a nice point but the Cuala man ran the rule thereafter. Blocked down a pointed attempt by Fionn McDonagh in the first half.

6

Jack McCaffrey

6Our Rating

The sight of the Clontarf man being shepherded into traffic on the half hour, and then stripped by a combination of Paddy Durcan and Brendan Harrison, was rare and unusual. Quiet first half but improved in the second.

6

James McCarthy

8Our Rating

One of the many Dublin ball-carriers who struggled to make an incision during that opening period, but drove into the game after the break. One of the leaders, as he so often is.

6

John Small

6Our Rating

Small didn’t set the world alight but his man Fionn McDonagh struggled to capitalise. The Ballymun defender hit a poor wide on 32 minutes, was yellow-carded for two quick fouls before that, and was taken off late on.

6

Brian Fenton

8Our Rating

Nightmare opening 35 minutes as he was blown for overcarrying, missed an easy point, and found himself turned over. Ran the show in the early part of the second half as the Dubs smashed Mayo to pieces.

6

Michael Darragh MacAuley

7Our Rating

Snarled at Mayo men a couple of times and was perhaps fortunate to only receive one yellow during the first half. Grew as the game wore on.

6

Niall Scully

7Our Rating

Workmanlike performance from the Templeogue man, who hit a point in the second half when a goal chance was there. A cog in the wheel, though an important one.

6

Con O'Callaghan

9Our Rating

Another reminder of the class of Con. Didn’t make an impact on Lee Keegan in the first half but didn’t drop his head, and ended the game with two match-winning goals. 

 

6

Brian Howard

8Our Rating

Picked up by Stephen Coen at the start and didn’t really get into the game until a lovely point in first-half injury time. Moved the ball really well after the break.

6

Paul Mannion

9Our Rating

Different gravy. Could’ve had a goal early on but blasted over, and then fired over again right away after a poor Rob Hennelly kickout. Finished with five superb scores.

6

Dean Rock

7Our Rating

Really quiet from play as Mayo choked up their half of the field, with Chris Barrett always on his tail. Hit the frees well.

6

Ciaran Kilkenny

7Our Rating

Quiet, and yet decisive at the same time. Not involved in anything purposeful during the first half and ended that period with a tame pointed attempt that dropped short. By the end of the game, Kilkenny had assisted for all three of Dublin's goals.

6

Substitutes

Cian O'Sullivan

7Our Rating

Came on and protected the defence well. Nothing out of the ordinary; nothing sub-par.

6

Eoin Murchan

7Our Rating

Busy and kept up the level of the team.

6

Not rated: Cormac Costello (on at 66mins), Philly McMahon (on at 69 mins), Diarmuid Connolly (on at 71 mins), and Paddy Andrews (on at 71 mins).

Mayo

Rob Hennelly

7Our Rating

One of many Mayo men to put it all on the line, yet be held back by a lack of quality. Saved a tame shot from O'Callaghan early doors and made a brilliant point-blank stop from Fenton much later on. Could do little about the goals, but his kickouts were costly at times.

6

Chris Barrett

8Our Rating

Did so well on Dean Rock in the first half but fell asleep at the start of the second, and had to pull back his man who was collecting a break from the throw-in. Of all the Mayo defenders, he can be relatively happy.

6

Brendan Harrison

6Our Rating

Picked up Paul Mannion from the start, which is a tough task even on your best day and his worst. Harrison did well at times but the supreme Kilmacud man notched 0-5 before being taken off. Was moved onto O'Callaghan when Keegan moved upfield. 

6

Stephen Coen

7Our Rating

Started well and unfortunate to be booked for a foul on Niall Scully when he looked to have done enough to force an overcarry. Hit a point late on, but the fact that the Hill cheered his score highlights how dead the game was at that stage.

6

Lee Keegan

7Our Rating

Won the first-half duel with Con O’Callaghan; was eviscerated for two goals in the early part of the second; then recovered to find the net later on himself. Anything but a quiet evening for the Westport man who probably did as well as could have been hoped under that pressure.

6

Colm Boyle

7Our Rating

Started the game like a house on fire, tackling ferociously and curling over a beautiful banana shot midway through the first half. The Dubs poured through the middle in the second period, but it would be harsh to single out one Mayo man.

6

Paddy Durcan

7Our Rating

Man-marked Jack McCaffrey from the start and edged the battle overall. Stripped the Clontarf man brilliantly in a first half where Durcan also scored 0-2. Always seemed to be under pressure in possession after the break, and dropped a couple of attempts short.

6

Aidan O'Shea

5Our Rating

O’Shea had such a quiet game, but his burst did allow Lee Keegan to goal on 52 minutes. Struggled with the pace and dynamism of the Dubs. 

6

Seamus O'Shea

6Our Rating

Lovely banana-kick point early on and carried the ball well, without ever looking like making a break through the Dublin defence. Taken off just after the hour.

6

Fionn McDonagh

5Our Rating

Found the going very hard from the beginning of the game. Pulled down John Small for Dublin’s opening score, caught for a double hop, had a shot blocked down, and didn’t really look a threat with a ball. Tough end to a strong season.

6

Donal Vaughan

5Our Rating

Not originally named but given a chance from the start to atone for his red card against the Dubs in the final two years ago. Manager Horan decided to substitute him for Keith Higgins after the half hour.

6

Matthew Ruane

6Our Rating

Faced a big test early on when Brian Fenton barrelled through but made the Raheny man overcarry. Was then booked for a heavy challenge on John Small, and one of many to fall off a cliff after the break.

6

Cillian O'Connor

5Our Rating

A season where O’Connor became the record scorer in championship history ended in misery at Croke Park. Managed a point from play but was snuffed out by Jonny Cooper amid the Dublin traffic. Dismissed late on after a lunge at David Byrne.

6

Diarmuid O'Connor

5Our Rating

A huge cheer went up at Croke Park when the captain was named to start after returning from a wrist injury. Struggled to get into a game of such intensity — little surprise given his prolonged injury absence. 

6

James Carr

5Our Rating

Jink and jived with Michael Fitzsimons after 12 minutes to hit a beauty off his left, but found the going tough thereafter. Didn’t get much support.

6

Substitutes

Keith Higgins

5Our Rating

The 34-year-old was called for after a half hour and did a steady job. Like the rest of the defence, was under the cosh in the second half. Didn’t make much impact with the ball.

6

Kevin McLoughlin

5Our Rating

The horse had bolted by the time McLoughlin came on, and it would be harsh to put much blame on the forward.

6

Andy Moran

5Our Rating

Had an impossible task to bring his side back into the game. Busy but without much end product.

6

Eoin O'Donoghue

6Our Rating

Brought on to mark Kilkenny and did fine.

6

Tom Parsons

6Our Rating

Parsons made his first championship appearance since a horrific knee injury suffered last summer against Galway. A fine achievement to make it back. 

6

Not rated: Fergal Boland (on at 69 mins)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Shane Stapleton
@shanesaint

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie