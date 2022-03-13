Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 13 March 2022
Advertisement

Dublin score all 13 points from play as they ease to victory over All-Ireland champions Tyrone

Victory gives the Dubs a chance of survival in Division One.

By Declan Bogue Sunday 13 Mar 2022, 5:49 PM
31 minutes ago 4,627 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5710023
Ciarán Kilkenny takes on Peter Harte.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Ciarán Kilkenny takes on Peter Harte.
Ciarán Kilkenny takes on Peter Harte.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

THE DIKTAT HANDED down by the Gaelic Player’s Association that players and management would not be granting interviews as a means of push-back in the ongoing expenses row might have come as a blessed relief to Tyrone managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, but a pain to Dessie Farrell.

For once this season, he had something to crow about. A five-point win over the All-Ireland champions, with every one of their 13 points coming from play. But they were also back to form here. Not perfect, not Championship, but it gives them a chance of survival in Division One.

At half-time, the position of the All-Ireland champions looked perilous. 0-11 to 0-2 down, their only scores came from Darren McCurry and Cathal McShane frees. Conn Kilpatrick had the ball in the net as the half wound down but referee Barry Cassidy ruled it out, signalling for a push in the build-up.

Dublin began like it was 2020 all over again. Their composure, so badly missing up to now, was suddenly there again. Handling, tackling, patient build-up, everything was on point. They had built up a 0-4 to 0-1 lead when Padraig Hampsey received a black card.

By the time he was back on, Dublin helped themselves to another five points.

The lead went from nine at the break to five at the end, but Tyrone’s cause was hampered further by the dismissal of Hampsey when he picked up a yellow, and a subsequent red card, on 39 minutes.

The two teams played out a phony second half thereafter, Tyrone’s only scores coming from two Richie Donnelly boomers and a lovely solo dummy and slice over from Niall Sludden.

Dublin won this at their ease. It’s bound to be a Killarney moment for Tyrone.

Scorers for Tyrone: D McCurry (0-3f), R Donnelly (0-2), C McShane (0-2f), N Sludden (0-1)

Scorers for Dublin: D Rock (0-3), C Kilkenny, C Costello, S Bugler (0-2 each), R McDaid, B Fenton, T Lahiff, N Scully (0-1 each)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, F Burns; C Meyler, J Munroe, P Harte; C Kilpatrick, P Hampsey; N Donnelly, N Sludden, K McGeary; D McCurry, C McShane, D Canavan

Subs: C McKenna for Donnelly (33m), R Donnelly for Monroe, M Conroy for McGeary (both HT), L Rafferty for Sludden (59m), P Donaghy for McShane (68m)

DUBLIN: E Comerford; M Fitzsimons, D Byrne, C Murphy; J Small, J Cooper, R McDaid; B Fenton, T Lahiff; B Howard, S Bugler, N Scully; C Costello, C Kilkenny, D Rock

Subs: E Murchan for Cooper (50m), J McCarthy for Lahiff (52m), R Basquel for Costello (65m), L Gannon for McDaid (70m), L O’Dell for Bugler (73m)

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)

About the author:

About the author
Declan Bogue
@DeclanBogue
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie