Experimental Dublin tear Westmeath asunder in Walsh Cup opener

Dublin 2-31

Westmeath 1-12

Paul Keane reports from Parnell Park

EVEN WHILE DEEP in experimental mode at Parnell Park this evening, Dublin had a whopping 22 points to spare as they tore Westmeath asunder in a one-sided Walsh Cup opener.

Starting just three of the players who closed out last year’s All-Ireland championship against Clare – James Madden, Paul Crummey and top scorer Cian O’Sullivan – Micheál Donoghue’s Metropolitans still won at their leisure with 14 different scorers over the 70 or so minutes.

Donoghue got plenty of food for thought too with his new midfielder Brian Hayes sniping 1-2 on his competitive debut and Sean Gallagher, an U20 last season, impressing with three points from wing-back.

Free-taker O’Sullivan finished with a perfect 10 points as Dublin took a little while to get going before quickly finishing off Joe Fortune’s visiting Westmeath.

Dublin will return to action on Sunday week against Antrim while Westmeath will also play the Saffrons in their second game this Sunday.

Donoghue, who used 23 different players overall, declined to call upon any of the Na Fianna players that were involved in last month’s Leinster club final.

Established players like Eoghan O’Donnell, Danny Sutcliffe, Alex Considine, Fergal Whitely, Cian Boland and former Cork senior Chris O’Leary weren’t involved either.

That meant opportunities for the likes of Eddie Gibbons in goals, and newcomers Gallagher at wing-back and Hayes at midfield.

Powerful Gallagher, from the Naomh Barrog club and last year’s U20 captain, boomed over a terrific long-range score in the opening half to get up and running.

With Hayes and Darragh Power forming an effective midfield partnership, and both wing-backs James Madden and Gallagher pressing forward, the hosts carved out chance after chance.

Advertisement

They were wasteful in the early stages and struck 10 first-half wides, with just two between the teams after 25 minutes, 0-7 to 0-5.

From there, it was all Dublin and Donal Leavy’s goal just before half-time helped open up a 1-10 to 0-8 interval lead.

Dublin should have been further ahead but Ciaran Foley’s 32nd minute strike, which was initially signalled as a goal by one umpire, was eventually ruled out. Truth be told, Foley will be disappointed that he didn’t bury it and put any discussion to bed.

Dublin dominated the third quarter and reeled off eight points in a row between the 39th and 45th minutes to put the game to bed. Liam Murphy, Darragh Power and Hayes’ older brother, Ronan, all got in on the scoring act.

Westmeath were keen to experiment too though relied upon free-taker David Williams for scores. Eoin Daly plundered a late goal from close range but it was only consolation at that stage.

Experienced duo Darragh Clinton and Niall Mitchell struck points for Westmeath who will be keen for an improvement against Antrim.

Dublin scorers: Cian O’Sullivan 0-10 (0-5f, 0-1 65), Brian Hayes 1-2, Donal Leavy 1-0, Sean Gallagher 0-3, Paul Crummey 0-3, Joe Flanagan 0-3 (0-2f), Conor Donohoe 0-2, Ronan Hayes 0-2, James Madden 0-1, Liam Murphy 0-1, Darragh Power 0-1, Diarmuid O Dulaing 0-1, Davy Keogh 0-1, Jake Malone 0-1.

Westmeath scorers: David Williams 0-8 (0-7f), Eoin Daly 1-0, Niall Mitchell 0-1, Michael Daly 0-1, Kevin Regan 0-1, Darragh Clinton 0-1.

DUBLIN

1. Eddie Gibbons

2. Eddie Moran, 3. Paddy Smyth, 4. Ronan Smith

5. James Madden, 6. Conor Donohoe, 7. Sean Gallagher

8. Brian Hayes, 9. Darragh Power

10. Ciaran Foley, 11. Ronan Hayes, 12. Paul Crummey

13. Dara Purcell, 14. Donal Leavy, 15. Cian O’Sullivan

Subs: 25. Diarmaid O Dulaing for Purcell (h/t), 21. Jake Malone for Leavy (h/t), 24. Liam Murphy for Foley (h/t), 17. John Bellew for Madden (52), 20. Colm Walsh for B Hayes (52), 22. Joe Flanagan for O’Sullivan (57), 23. Davy Keogh for R Hayes (57), 26. Ollie Gaffney for Crummey (65)

WESTMEATH

1. Conor Lynch

2. Johnny Bermingham, 3. Jamie Mulkearns, 4. Connor Gaffney

7. Kevin Regan, 6. Darragh Egerton, 5. Jack Gillen

8. Plunkett Maxwell, 9. Michael Daly

12. Eoin Daly, 11. David Williams, 10. Mark Cunningham

13. Peter Clarke, 15. Niall Mitchell, 14. Darragh Clinton

Subs: 23. Rian Holding for Mulkearns (4-14 blood), Holding for Mulkearns (h/t), 20. Shane McGovern for Bermingham (h/t), 21. Oisin Loughlin for Maxell (48), 17. Cian McCarthy for Gillen (50), 25. Jordan Smyth for Mitchell (52), 22. Conor Murphy for M Daly (60), 24. Rory Keyes for Cunningham (67)

Referee: Conor Daly (Kildare)