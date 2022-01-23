Dublin set up Walsh Cup final against Wexford, experienced Tyrone player opts out for 2022

DUBLIN BOOKED THEIR place in next Saturday’s Walsh Cup final with victory today over Offaly.

Dublin ran out 2-23 to 1-20 winners in Birr and will now play Wexford next weekend in the final of the Leinster pre-season hurling competition.

Mattie Kenny’s team trailed 1-13 to 1-9 at half-time but took charge in the second half. Donal Burke chipped in with 0-7 while Kilmacud Crokes player Ronan Hayes and St Vincent’s Rian McBride both bagged the goals for Dublin. Fergal Whitely also hit 0-4 for the winners.

Eoghan Cahill shot 0-11 for Offaly with Brian Duignan scoring the only goal of the game for Michael Fennelly’s side.

R E S U L T



From the 2022 Leinster GAA Walsh Cup Round 3



Offaly 1-20

Dublin 2-23



Dublin secure their place in the decider next Saturday against Wexford.#LeinsterGAA | @Offaly_GAA @DubGAAOfficial | #TheWalshCup pic.twitter.com/DToJkXL1Kx — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) January 23, 2022

Meanwhile Tiernan McCann has reportedly become the latest player to opt out of the Tyrone panel for the 2022 season.

Tyrone's Tiernan McCann in action against Cavan last year. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BBC Northern Ireland have today reported that the experienced defender will not be involved this year as Tyrone get set to defend their Sam Maguire crown.

The Killyclogher player emerged first in the Red Hands ranks under Mickey Harte at wing-back. He helped Tyrone win two Ulster titles and then tasted Sam Maguire success last year with the final win over Mayo.

Next Sunday sees Tyrone commence their 2022 Division 1 league campaign against Monaghan in Omagh at 3.45pm. Recent weeks have seen Ronan O’Neill, Mark Bradley, Hugh Pat McGeary and Michael Cassidy also decide to depart the Tyrone ranks.

Tiernan McCann celebrates Tyrone's win in the All-Ireland final with Conor Meyler. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

