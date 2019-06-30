This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 30 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin collect eighth Leinster crown on the bounce after late goals see off gutsy Westmeath

Mick Bohan’s side came through with a 13-point win but they were pushed all the way.

By Kieran Murphy Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 7:04 PM
54 minutes ago 1,392 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4704075
Noelle Healy in action for Dublin.
Image: LGFA/Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Noelle Healy in action for Dublin.
Noelle Healy in action for Dublin.
Image: LGFA/Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Dublin 4-11

Westmeath 1-7

Kieran Murphy reporting at Netwatch Cullen Park.

DUBLIN CLAIMED THEIR eighth TG4 Leinster senior title in-a-row, but the scoreline doesn’t do justice to Westmeath who only fell out of contention thanks to late goals from Niamh McEvoy and Nicole Owens at netwatch Cullen Park.

Dublin recovered from the early loss of Sinead Aherne through injury to lead at half-time and Mick Bohan’s side were convincing winners after a powerful second-half display.

In a low-scoring first quarter Westmeath brought the game to the reigning All-Ireland champions. Sarah Dillon landed a third-minute point, but three minutes later they suffered a set-back when Kelly Boyce Jordan was yellow carded.

It didn’t damage them in defence though as they kept the Dubs scoreless for the opening quarter. The challengers scored the next two points through Annie Dolan and a Leanne Slevin free.

McEvoy finally got Dublin off the mark with a free on 15 minutes but that was cancelled out when Sarah Dolan pointed for Westmeath. Westmeath had a let-off when McEvoy hit the crossbar from a free but the Dubs were not going to be denied as McEvoy and the excellent Sinead Goldrick pointed to level the game on 26 minutes.

Moments later when Owens broke through the Westmeath defence, she still had a lot to do but her off-load to Whyte was accurate and the ball receiver found the net.

Westmeath hit back with two frees from Slevin, but just before the interval Whyte found the net once more to give the All-Ireland champions a 2-4 to 0-6 interval lead.

DubvWest3 Dublin goalkeeper Ciara Trant after their Leinster final victory. Source: LGFA/Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

With Westmeath piling on the pressure Jennifer Dunne picked up a yellow card for Dublin but they responded well scoring the next two points through Whyte and Owens.

Westmeath got a huge boost when Slevin converted a penalty after Boyce Jordan was fouled after penetrating the defence.

Sean Finnegan’s side came at Dublin in the final quarter but with ten minutes to go they suffered a double setback when the influential Jo-Hanna Maher was yellow carded and from the free out Dublin worked possession up the field and Owens took a pass from Whyte before finding the net.

That broke the heart of Westmeath who had worked themselves to a standstill up to this. McEvoy scored a fourth goal in the closing stages as Dublin ran out winners but not as emphatic as it looked.

Dublin scorers: O Whyte 2-2, N McEvoy 1-4 (4f), N Owens 1-2, N Healy 0-1, S McGoldrick 0-1, E Rutledge 0-1.

Westmeath scorers: L Slevin 1-3 (1-0pen, 3f), S Dillon 0-1, A Dolan 0-1, MA Foley 0-1, S Dolan 0-1.

Dublin: C Trant; M Byrne, N Collins, R Ruddy; A Kane, S Goldrick, L Magee; O Carey, S McGrath; N Owens, N McEvoy, O Whyte; S Aherne, N Hetherton, N Healy.

Subs: J Dunne for Aherne (11), E Rutledge for Ruddy (39), C O’Connor for Healy (50), O Nolan for McGrath (55), S Fagan for Goldrick (61).

Westmeath: L McCormack; R Dillon, J Rogers, N Feery; K Boyce Jordan, F Claffey, K McDermott; J Hanna Maher, M Annie Foley; V Carr, S Dolan, L McCartan; A Dolan, A Jones, S Dillon.

Subs: L Slevin for S Dillon (11), C Kelly for Dolan (41), L Power for R Dillon (57), K Hegarty for McCartan (63).

Referee: N. McCormack (Laois).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kieran Murphy
@kieranmurphy

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie