Dublin footballers to begin their All-Ireland six-in-a-row bid in Portlaoise

O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, will host the Dubs and Westmeath.

O’MOORE PARK WILL be the Dublin footballers’ first stop as they launch their All-Ireland six-in-a-row bid next month.

Dessie Farrell’s first Championship match in charge see the Dubs come up against Westmeath on Saturday 7 November.

And the Leinster Council has confirmed that the quarter-final will take place under lights in Portlaoise with a 6.15pm throw-in time.

The Leinster Championship throws in on Sunday 1 November with three preliminary round matches as Wexford host Wicklow and Offaly host Carlow while Louth and Longford meet in Cusack Park, Mullingar.

The Leinster Council also confirmed that all four fixtures in this year’s Leinster senior hurling championship will take place in Croke Park, starting with the quarter-final meeting of Dublin and Laois on Saturday 24 October with throw-in at 6pm.

