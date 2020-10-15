BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin footballers to begin their All-Ireland six-in-a-row bid in Portlaoise

Dubs’ quarter-final against Westmeath throws in at 6.15pm on 7 November.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 12:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,520 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5234105
O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, will host the Dubs and Westmeath.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

O’MOORE PARK WILL be the Dublin footballers’ first stop as they launch their All-Ireland six-in-a-row bid next month.

Dessie Farrell’s first Championship match in charge see the Dubs come up against Westmeath on Saturday 7 November.

And the Leinster Council has confirmed that the quarter-final will take place under lights in Portlaoise with a 6.15pm throw-in time.

The Leinster Championship throws in on Sunday 1 November with three preliminary round matches as Wexford host Wicklow and Offaly host Carlow while Louth and Longford meet in Cusack Park, Mullingar.

The Leinster Council also confirmed that all four fixtures in this year’s Leinster senior hurling championship will take place in Croke Park, starting with the quarter-final meeting of Dublin and Laois on Saturday 24 October with throw-in at 6pm.

