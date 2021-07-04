Dublin set up Leinster semi-final with Meath as they hold off spirited Wexford challenge

Dublin 0-15

Wexford 0-7

Ronan Fagan reports from Wexford Park

QUESTION-MARKS persist over Stephen Cluxton’s intentions with the history-making Dublin footballers as he missed Sunday’s Leinster quarter-final victory over Wexford at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

It was only the fifth game in 20 championship campaigns which Cluxton has missed, with Evan Comerford on summer duty for just the third time.

He was part of a winning team as Dublin set up a semi-final against Meath with Kildare taking on Westmeath after this evening’s Leinster last four draw.

Dublin met a composed challenge from rank outsiders Wexford, who were fresh from their first victory in the province in seven years while the Sky Blues were remarkably knitting together their 31st victory on the trot in Leinster as they seek an eleventh provincial title on the bounce.

Despite facing the wind and shipping an early Brian Fenton point, Wexford displayed real intent when twice taking the lead inside the first nine minutes.

A brace from Mark Rossiter (one free) turned the tables by 0-2 to 0-1 before John Tubritt responded to a Cormac Costello free to the delight of locals amongst the 500 strong attendance.

But Wexford didn’t register for another 40 minutes despite some fine endeavour, and Dublin began to create some daylight after the first water-break as Ciarán Kilkenny, Costello (two frees) and centre-back Brian Howard opened-up a 0-6 to 0-3 margin at the break having also shot seven wides.

Wexford selector Anthony Masterson was banished to the Stand on the restart after referee Derek O’Mahoney encountered some protests on his way off the field.

Dublin upped the ante in the second-half, and Wexford defender Michael Furlong made an incredible last-ditch intervention to prevent Con O’Callaghan from netting at the expense of a fruitless ‘45.

Brian Howard raided forward for a second personal score while Costello added a couple of frees, before Páraic Hughes ended Wexford’s scoring impasse after 49 minutes (0-9 to 0-4).

The determined locals mustered consolation scores through Rossiter (free) and sub Donal Shanley (two) while substitutes Tom Lahiff, Colm Basquel and Dean Rock – the latter in his first appearance of 2021 – helped pad out Dublin’s passage to the semi-final draw.

Scorers for Dublin: Cormac Costello 0-7 (5 frees), Brian Fenton, Brian Howard 0-2 each, Ciarán Kilkenny, Tom Lahiff, Colm Basquel, Dean Rock 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: Mark Rossiter (0-3, 2 frees), Donal Shanley 0-2 (1 free), John Tubritt, Páraic Hughes 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf), 4. Seán McMahon (Raheny).

9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams), 6. Brian Howard (Raheny), 7. Robert McDaid (Ballyboden-St. Enda’s).

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 24. Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne (Cuala).

10. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street).

17. Ryan Basquel (Ballyboden-St. Enda’s), 11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille).

Subs

5. Tom Lahiff (St. Jude’s) for McDaid inj., (34)

18. Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Ruadh) for Basquel

13. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St. Enda’s) for Scully (53)

19. Aaron Byrne (Na Fianna) for Small (56)

26. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams) for Byrne (66)

Wexford

1. Darragh Brooks (Castletown)

2. Liam O’Connor (St. Mary’s-Rosslare), 3. Gavin Sheehan (Gusserane), 4. Eoin Porter (Rathgarogue-Cushinstown).

7. Michael Furlong (Adamstown), 6 .Martin O’Connor (HWH-Bunclody), 5. Brian Malone (Shelmaliers).

8. Daithí Waters (St. Martin’s), 9. Liam Coleman (Castletown).

10. Páraic Hughes (Kilanerin), 11. Tom Byrne (Kilmore), 12. Kevin O’Grady (St. James’).

14. John Tubritt (Fethard), 20. Niall Hughes (Kilanerin), 13. Mark Rossiter (Gusserane).

Subs

15. Seán Nolan (Horeswood) for Tubritt (42)

24. Alan Tobin (Starlights) for Waters, inj. (58)

23. Robbie Brooks (Castletown) for Hughes (63)

22. Donal Shanley (St. Fintan’s) for Rossiter (63)

17. Conor Carty (Castletown) for O’Grady, inj. (66)

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)

