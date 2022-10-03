Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Monday 3 October 2022
Dublin's Paul Mannion out for three months with ankle injury

Kilmacud Crokes manager Robbie Brennan has bemoaned the ‘long-term’ setback.

By Emma Duffy Monday 3 Oct 2022, 12:00 PM
2 hours ago 9,287 Views 1 Comment
Paul Mannion was helped off the field during Kilmacud's Dublin SFC quarter-final win last month.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Paul Mannion was helped off the field during Kilmacud's Dublin SFC quarter-final win last month.
Paul Mannion was helped off the field during Kilmacud's Dublin SFC quarter-final win last month.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

PAUL MANNION IS facing into another spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Robbie Brennan, club manager of the Dublin and Kilmacud Crokes star forward, has told RTÉ sport that the setback will keep the multiple All-Ireland winner and All-Star out for three months.

Brennan was speaking after Kimacud’s Dublin senior football championship semi-final win over Thomas Davis yesterday, the southside heavyweights due to be without Mannion for the decider against Na Fianna — and the foreseeable future.

Mannion, whose return to the Dublin panel alongside Jack McCaffrey was recently confirmed by Dessie Farrell, was forced off in the second half of Kilmacud’s quarter-final win over Cuala last month and missed yesterday’s Parnell Park showdown after undergoing surgery.

“It’s not good unfortunately,” Brennan said of the prognosis, having previously been hopeful of a swift recovery.

“We thought he wouldn’t be too bad because he was walking after Cuala game and we felt it wouldn’t be too bad. But he went in for surgery on Thursday just gone, so he’s gone long-term now.

“He’s looking at a rehab programme. Surgery went well so he’s getting stuck into it now. I think the recovery period is three months for surgery like that, for the ankle.

“We won’t be trying to rush him back. He has a full inter-county season ahead with Dessie and the lads, and I’m sure that’ll be his focus going forward.”

- Originally published at 08.11

