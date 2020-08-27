Concern for Slovakia as Dubravka emerges as a doubt for Ireland play-off

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s opponents in their upcoming European Championship play-off could be forced to plan without a key member of their side.

Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has emerged as a doubt for the 8 October meeting with the Boys in Green in Bratislava after sustaining an ankle injury during pre-season training with Newcastle United.

After omitting Dubravka from his squad for next month’s Uefa Nations League fixtures against Czech Republic and Israel, Slovakia manager Pavel Hapal explained that the 31-year-old is expected to be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks.

Dubravka, who has won 24 senior caps for Slovakia, hasn’t missed a competitive game for his country since establishing himself as first-choice goalkeeper in 2017.

He also played in every minute of his club’s Premier League campaign last season.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member