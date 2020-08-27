This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Concern for Slovakia as Dubravka emerges as a doubt for Ireland play-off

The Newcastle United goalkeeper has picked up an ankle injury which could rule him out of the play-off.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 12:49 PM
Slovakia and Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
Image: Tim Goode
Image: Tim Goode

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s opponents in their upcoming European Championship play-off could be forced to plan without a key member of their side.

Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has emerged as a doubt for the 8 October meeting with the Boys in Green in Bratislava after sustaining an ankle injury during pre-season training with Newcastle United.

After omitting Dubravka from his squad for next month’s Uefa Nations League fixtures against Czech Republic and Israel, Slovakia manager Pavel Hapal explained that the 31-year-old is expected to be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks.

Dubravka, who has won 24 senior caps for Slovakia, hasn’t missed a competitive game for his country since establishing himself as first-choice goalkeeper in 2017. 

He also played in every minute of his club’s Premier League campaign last season. 

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

