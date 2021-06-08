Match officials confirmed for Lions tour and Ireland's summer series

WORLD RUGBY HAS announced the match officials for this summer’s international fixtures, including the appointments for the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa and Ireland’s games against Japan and USA.

Australia’s Nic Berry will referee the first Test between the Lions and the Springboks on 24 July, with Ben O’Keeffe of New Zealand and France’s Mattieu Raynal set to oversee the second and third Tests respectively on 31 July and 7 August.

Due to the need to maintain a bubble, the other matches on the Lions tour will feature non-neutral appointments, with Wayne Barnes (England), Jaco Peyper and AJ Jacobs (both South Africa) taking charge.

Before he is required in South Africa, Raynal will be on duty in Dublin to referee Ireland’s game against USA on 10 July. The referee for the visit of Japan to the Aviva Stadium seven days earlier will be England’s Karl Dickson.