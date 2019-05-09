This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Duffy's 'determination and belief' as Brighton bid to scupper City's title hopes

Victory for Pep Guardiola’s side will see them retain their Premier League crown at Liverpool’s expense.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 9 May 2019, 1:32 PM
1 hour ago 2,322 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4626463
Republic of Ireland and Brighton & Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy.
Image: Gareth Fuller
Republic of Ireland and Brighton & Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy.
Republic of Ireland and Brighton & Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy.
Image: Gareth Fuller

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND defender Shane Duffy believes his Brighton & Hove Albion side are capable of securing a result that could prevent Manchester City from completing a successful defence of their Premier League crown.

A victory away to Brighton on Sunday would see City become the first team to retain the title since their Manchester rivals United did so a decade ago.

Should Pep Guardiola’s side fail to collect all three points at the Amex Stadium, Liverpool will be crowned champions of England for the first time in 29 years if they can overcome Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

The pressure is off for Brighton ahead of the final round of fixtures. Despite enduring a difficult season, their top-flight status was secured last weekend when Cardiff City’s relegation was confirmed by a loss to Crystal Palace.

Nevertheless, Duffy insists they’re eager to end their campaign on a high by pulling off a shock result that could have a major bearing on the destination of the trophy.

“It’s been a tight [title] race and it’s come down to the final game of the campaign,” Duffy told the Brighton and Hove Independent.

“We know we’ll have to defend well again and try and be at our best. We’ll just try to win the game. If they beat us then they win the league and it’s as simple as that, so we’ll just go out there with a determination and belief that we can get a result.

“We know the occasion, but we have to focus on ourselves in the final game of the season in front of our home fans.”

Approaching the end of his third season as a Seagulls player, Duffy was recently voted player of the year. The 27-year-old started his professional career with Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie