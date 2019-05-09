Duffy's 'determination and belief' as Brighton bid to scupper City's title hopes

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND defender Shane Duffy believes his Brighton & Hove Albion side are capable of securing a result that could prevent Manchester City from completing a successful defence of their Premier League crown.

A victory away to Brighton on Sunday would see City become the first team to retain the title since their Manchester rivals United did so a decade ago.

Should Pep Guardiola’s side fail to collect all three points at the Amex Stadium, Liverpool will be crowned champions of England for the first time in 29 years if they can overcome Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

The pressure is off for Brighton ahead of the final round of fixtures. Despite enduring a difficult season, their top-flight status was secured last weekend when Cardiff City’s relegation was confirmed by a loss to Crystal Palace.

Nevertheless, Duffy insists they’re eager to end their campaign on a high by pulling off a shock result that could have a major bearing on the destination of the trophy.

“It’s been a tight [title] race and it’s come down to the final game of the campaign,” Duffy told the Brighton and Hove Independent.

“We know we’ll have to defend well again and try and be at our best. We’ll just try to win the game. If they beat us then they win the league and it’s as simple as that, so we’ll just go out there with a determination and belief that we can get a result.

“We know the occasion, but we have to focus on ourselves in the final game of the season in front of our home fans.”

Approaching the end of his third season as a Seagulls player, Duffy was recently voted player of the year. The 27-year-old started his professional career with Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton.

