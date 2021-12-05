Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 5 December 2021
Dunboyne celebrate Leinster senior glory and Mourneabbey book Munster final spot

Today’s action also saw Kilkerrin-Clonberne crowned Connacht champions.

By The42 Team Sunday 5 Dec 2021, 6:31 PM
27 minutes ago 861 Views 0 Comments
Meath and Dunboyne player Vikki Wall (file photo).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MEATH’S DREAM SEASON in ladies football continued today as their county senior champions Dunboyne lifted the Leinster title at the expense of Dublin’s Foxrock-Cabinteely.

Just like the inter-county decider in Croke Park in September, the honours went the way of a Meath outfit when facing a Dublin side.

In today’s clash at Kinnegad, Dunboyne ran out 2-11 to 2-8 victors, ending Foxrock-Cabinteely’s ambitions of completing seven-in-a-row in the province. They trailed 1-5 to 0-4 at the break but a Fiona O’Neill goal in the 39th minute put them in the driving seat. They were in front 1-9 to 2-5 at the second-half water break before Shelly Melia bagged a vital second goal for the winners.

Dunboyne, who had Meath stars Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan in their ranks, were in front 2-11 to 2-5 with five minutes left and despite conceding the last three points of the game, they held out for a historic first Leinster crown.

Mourneabbey are back in the Munster final after the Cork champions stormed past Waterford’s Ballymacarbry by 4-12 to 1-5. They now advance to face Tipperary’s Aherlow in the final in Mallow next Sunday.

Laura Fitzgerald hit a hat-trick of goals for the winners, including two in the first half, for a Mourneabbey team that were in front 2-7 to 1-3 at the interval. Claire Walsh had found the net in the first half for the Waterford team but then Fitzgerald and Ciara O’Callaghan grabbed further goals in the second half for Mourneabbey.

Finally in Connacht, there was no disputing Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s superiority as they fired 4-22 in their final success over Leitrim’s Glencar-Manorhamilton.

Results

Connacht LGFA Senior final

Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) 4-22 Glencar-Manorhamilton (Leitrim) 1-6

Leinster LGFA Senior final

Dunboyne (Meath) 2-11 Foxrock-Cabinteely (Dublin) 2-8

Munster LGFA Senior semi-final

Mourneabbey (Cork) 4-12 Ballymacarbry (Waterford) 1-5

