Thursday 10 December 2020
'This is the only group who could have done what we have done' - Dundalk toast finale to roller-coaster year

The new FAI Cup holders ended their season with a 4-2 loss to Arsenal in Dublin tonight.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 10 Dec 2020, 9:56 PM
Patrick McEleney in action against Dani Ceballos of Arsenal.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUNDALK COACH SHANE Keegan said his side had much to be happy with after their Europa League campaign ended with a 4-2 defeat to Arsenal at the Aviva Stadium. 

“A hell of a lot to be happy with”, said Keegan post-game while acknowledging it was disappointing to end the group with zero points. “It’s a dressing room of fellas who are quite happy with the performance they put in.” 

Dundalk lost all six games and so collected four fewer points than they did under Stephen Kenny four years ago, but they scored an additional three goals in this campaign while only being held scoreless once. 

In fact, they finish bottom of their group in spite of outscoring Real Sociedad and Granada, both of whom made the knockout stages. 

“I don’t know if that’s a positive or a negative. It does also draw attention to the fact we’ve conceded too many goals, as an overall unit. The talent in this team going forward is absolutely phenomenal, but we need to improve defensively before the start of next season.” 

This was the last game of Dundalk’s season, and focus now switches to keeping the squad together for next year. 10 of the players involved in tonight’s game are now out of contract, and the arrival of Jim Magilton as Sporting Director is expected to hasten that process. 

“There will be a step up in gears over next few days”, said Keegan. “Jim has been brought in and is certainly part of his remit. I think if we were talking again this time next week we will be a lot further along.” 

Patrick McEleney echoed the sentiment. “It’s been no secret, the likes of Mickey Duffy, Cameron Dummigan, that’s just to name a couple. But we seem to be progressing in that department.” 

McEleney is particularly keen to see Duffy extend his stay at Oriel Park.

“I still need a babysitter sometimes so he needs to stay! He’s an amazing player and amazing for us, and selfishly I’ll be doing everything I can to keep him here as he makes us a better team.” 

It has been a dramatic season off the field for Dundalk, with Vinny Perth sacked midway through the season and replaced by Filippo Giovagnoli, a then-unknown coach who has nonetheless delivered Europa League football and the FAI Cup.

“This is the only group who could have done what we have done”, said McEleney. “And it’s credit to the staff who have come in, they have been a breath of fresh air and really helped us. It’s gone down as a good season. Domestically we need to tidy up but we know that ourselves, we don’t need anyone to tell us.” 

 

