Dundalk sign Norwegian striker who scored against them during Europa League campaign

Ole Erik Midtskogen in action for KI against Dundalk in the Europa League play-off.

DUNDALK HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Norwegian striker Ole Erik Midtskogen on a free transfer.

25-year-old Midtskogen scored against Dundalk for Faroe Islands side KI Klaksvik in a Europa League play-off in Dublin earlier this year, and scored another 9 goals across 30 appearances.

He is Dundalk’s first new arrival of the off-season.

After beginning his career at his hometown club of Tynset, Midtskogen moved to Norwegian second-tier outfit HamKam in the summer of 2016, where he spent four years before moving to the Faroe Islands in January of this year.

“Ole’s characteristics as a player will really fit into our style of play and to the League of Ireland,” said Dundalk head coach Filippo Giovagnoli. “He scored a brilliant goal against us but it’s his all-round style and quality that has really impressed us.

“He is a big, physical player but he is also very technical and has the characteristics and the profile we are looking for. We believe we can help him develop and become a big addition at Dundalk.”