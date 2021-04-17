BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 17 April 2021
More turmoil at Dundalk as manager Shane Keegan quits

The club’s coaching staff is now without anyone qualified to take charge of tonight’s Premier Division game with Saint Patrick’s Athletic.

Gavin Cooney
By Gavin Cooney Saturday 17 Apr 2021, 3:08 PM
13 minutes ago 1,781 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5412962
Shane Keegan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Shane Keegan.
Shane Keegan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THERE IS FURTHER turmoil at Dundalk ahead of this evening’s Premier Division meeting with St Patrick’s Athletic as manager Shane Keegan has resigned. 

The club have made a wretched start to the new season – they lie second from bottom with just a single point from four games – and Keegan’s departure leaves the club without anyone on the coaching staff with the necessary qualifications to coach in the Premier Division. 

It is understood Keegan made his decision to resign around lunchtime yesterday, and has resisted attempts from the club to persuade him to change his mind.

Keegan first joined the club as video analyst under Vinny Perth and was retained on staff after Perth was replaced by the little-known Italian coach Filippo Giovagnoli last summer. 

Perth left amid claims of interference in team selection by the club’s American chairman Bill Hulsizer. 

Giovagnoli oversaw an FAI Cup victory and qualification for the Europa League group stages last year, and was given a contract extension on 8 December. The press release accompanying the announcement referring to Giovagnoli as ‘Head Coach’, but in February the club announced Keegan was the club’s manager with Giovagnoli taking a back-seat role, now referred to just as ‘coach’ on the club’s official website. 

Keegan, unlike Giovagnoli or any other member of the Dundalk coaching staff, holds a Uefa Pro Licence, and all managers in the Premier Division are required to at least be enrolled in a Pro Licence course to be eligible for their roles.

The FAI does grant clubs a 60-day dispensation to get a Pro Licence holder into the role of manager, though it’s unclear if it can be granted to Giovagnoli a second time. 

Managers in the Champions League and Europa League are also required to hold the Pro Licence, and Uefa hit Dundalk with a €50,000 fine last year as Giovagnoli was deemed to be ‘shadow coaching’ (Uefa’s term for performing the duties of manager) during a Europa League tie against Rapid Vienna. 

Ahead of this season, the FAI confirmed they would be cracking down on the same issue. 

Sporting Director Jim Magilton holds a Pro Licence, and is likely to be added to the coaching staff for tonight’s clash with St Pat’s. 

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

