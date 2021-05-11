BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 11 May 2021
Advertisement

Dundalk cancel training and order round of Covid-19 tests following team bonding trip to Belfast

It’s understood the majority of the squad broke the ban on inter-county travel last weekend.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 11 May 2021, 10:45 AM
8 minutes ago 240 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5433905
A view of Oriel Park.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
A view of Oriel Park.
A view of Oriel Park.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DUNDALK HAVE CANCELLED today’s training session and ordered a round of Covid-19 testing following a team bonding trip to Belfast last Saturday.

Members of the squad were photographed in Belfast over the weekend, in contravention of national Covid restrictions on inter-county travel which have since been eased. 

It’s understood the vast majority of the squad made the trip, and did so without the knowledge of Sporting Director Jim Magilton, who is currently serving as the club’s caretaker manager following the exits of Shane Keegan and Filippo Giovagnoli.

As first reported yesterday by the Irish Sun, the FAI contacted Dundalk for further information about the trip when the photos first surfaced. 

Dundalk yesterday made the decision to cancel today’s planned training session and order a round of Covid-19 tests for the squad, with results anticipated tomorrow. 

It remains to be seen if Friday’s Premier Division game away to Finn Harps will be affected. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Separately, Waterford were forced to field their U19 team for last Friday’s league game with Drogheda United following a positive case of Covid-19, and lost 7-0. 

Dundalk have endured a difficult start to the season, and are seventh in the league with 10 points after 10 games, fully 16 points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers and nine points from Sligo in the European places. 

Frustrations among supporters came to a head three weeks ago in what proved to be Giovagnoli’s final game at the club, with fans gathering outside Oriel Park to display banners reading Ran Like a Circus’ and ‘Tempo di Andare (Time to Go).

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie