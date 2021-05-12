No positive Covid-19 results at Dundalk following players' bonding trip to Belfast

DUNDALK HAVE APOLOGISED after their players were found to have breached Covid-19 restrictions by undertaking a team bonding trip to Belfast last Saturday.

Several members of the squad were photographed in Belfast days before the ban on inter-county travel was lifted in the Republic of Ireland, with the FAI subsequently contacting the club for information around the trip. Following the trip, Dundalk cancelled training yesterday and ordered a round of Covid-19 tests for the squad.

All of these tests have returned negative, and Friday’s league game with Finn Harps is unaffected.

The club have issued an apology for the breach of restrictions, which they call “a serious error of judgement.”

“Dundalk FC acknowledges that there was a recent breach of Covid-19 protocols and guidelines by some members of the first-team playing squad”, reads the statement.

“As a result, all players and coaching staff underwent Covid-19 testing on Tuesday morning. The club can confirm that all tests have since returned negative results. After consultation with HSE Live, the club has determined that no further action needs to be taken.

“Since the advent of the virus, the club has worked in line with the FAI and HSE to ensure a safe environment for all of its players and staff and it is abundantly clear to everyone at Oriel Park that Covid-19 protocols must be strictly adhered to at all times.

“The players fully recognise that this breach was a serious error of judgement and apologise unreservedly for their actions.”

Dundalk have endured a difficult start to the season, and are seventh in the league with 10 points after 10 games, fully 16 points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers.