Dundalk sign Welsh U21 international from Brentford, former Longford defender joins Shels

DUNDALK HAVE COMPLETED the signing of Welsh U21 international Joe Adams from Brentford B.

Adams, an attacker, is the eighth signing under Dundalk’s new ownership, one of whom is goalkeeper Nathan Shepherd, another Welsh U21 international who arrived from Brentford B.

Adams came through the Bury academy, making his first-team debut for the club as a 17-year-old. He moved to West London in the summer of 2019 and scored five goals in 33 games during his first season with Brentford’s B team.

“This is a great opportunity for me and I am really looking forward to it,” he told dundalkfc.com. “I’m at the stage of my career where I need to be playing first-team football, so it’s an opportunity I’m really looking to take.”

“Joe is a player with a great pedigree and he’s very technically gifted,” said Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell. “He can play off both feet and he’s good athletically. We’re really looking forward to seeing him play. He’s a quality addition and he is a player who will really excite our fans.”

Elsewhere, Aaron O’Driscoll has signed for Damien Duff’s Shelbourne. O’Driscoll spent last season on loan at Longford Town from Mansfield, and impressed in spite of his relegated side’s struggles in the Premier Division.

O’Driscoll came through at Cherry Orchard, first moving to England to join Manchester City before then signing professional terms with Southampton. He later joined Mansfield, who loaned him to Longford. This is a permanent move.

“We are very happy that Aaron has chosen us over a host of other clubs”, said Duff. “He is coming off the back of a great season where he has gained many admirers. He fits the profile perfectly that we want in a Shelbourne centre back. He loves defending and is also a very technical footballer.”