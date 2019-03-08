Dundalk defy injury epidemic to show champion class against Waterford

Dundalk 4

Waterford 0

Keith Wallace reports from Oriel Park

A DEPLETED DUNDALK blew Waterford away this evening as the champions put aside their injury woes to send a message to their contenders with a scintillating display.

Seán Murray celebrates after scoring for Dundalk. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Dundalk were rocked before kick-off with the news that star winger Michael Duffy joined Chris Shields among their latest casualties, resulting in regular centre-half Seán Hoare playing a midfield role. Daniel Cleary and Jordan Flores came into the team.

Waterford were without Kenny Browne in defence, but Kevin Lynch and Aaron Drinan were included in three changes to their starting line-up following last week’s scoreless draw at home to Bohemians.

Dundalk threatened inside the opening 60 seconds when Jamie McGrath headed wide from 10 yards, and by the eighth minute they were in front. After a quick throw-in down the left, Seán Murray put a delicious delivery on a plate for Patrick Hoban in the centre and he directed the ball over Hugo Keto.

The impressive McGrath had the ball in the net before the quarter-hour but it was ruled out for an apparent handball. As an under-strength Dundalk invited pressure, on 18 minutes they robbed possession in midfield and after brilliant combination play between McGrath and Murray, the latter hit a stinging shot that Keto did well to push clear of danger.

On the half-hour, Waterford’s first shot on goal was from Zack Elbouzedi when he cut in from the left, but the effort was comfortable for Gary Rogers.

The visitors had a glorious opportunity to level on 35 minutes but the ball was taken off Shane Duggan’s toe when he was lining up to rifle it. That was the turning point as within a minute, Dundalk made it 2-0 on a counter-attack which ended with Murray hitting an unstoppable shot to the bottom corner from the 18-yard line.

Shane Duggan of Waterford tangles with Dundalk's Jordan Flores. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

It was an unusual Dundalk home performance as they were content to let Waterford have possession, but it worked well for them.

Early in the second half, Hoban flashed a volley just over after he connected with a Murray corner. Waterford almost responded on 50 minutes when Drinan’s snapshot from 20 yards brought a fine save out of Rogers, who got across smartly to touch it behind.

But Dundalk buried the Blues on 57 minutes when a beautiful pass from McGrath set Daniel Kelly in the clear and he rocketed the ball beyond Keto.

Waterford boss Alan Reynolds threw on Cory Galvin and Scott Twine as they looked for a way back into the game. Twine almost provided a consolation but he hooked the ball over from close range after a corner.

As Dundalk held out for a first home clean sheet under Vinny Perth, they added a cherry on top with Cameron Dummigan entering from the bench to smash in an injury-time fourth.

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers, Seán Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Brian Gartland, Dane Massey, Seán Hoare, Jordan Flores (Cameron Dummigan, 76), Daniel Kelly (Joe McKee, 80), Seán Murray, Jamie McGrath, Patrick Hoban (Georgie Kelly, 85).

WATERFORD: Hugo Keto, Rory Feely, Maxim Kouogun, Damien Delaney, Kevin Lynch, Shane Duggan (Cory Galvin, 63), Bastien Héry, Jonathan Lunney, Ismahil Akinade (Scott Twine, 63), Zak Elbouzedi, Aaron Drinan (Dean Walsh, 73).

Referee: Robert Harvey

