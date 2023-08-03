Dundalk crash out of Europe at hands of KA Akureyri

Dundalk 2

KA Akureyri 2

(KA Akureyri win 5-3 on aggregate)

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

THE EUROPEAN DREAM is over for Dundalk, who crashed out of the Europa Conference League at the second qualifying round stage at the hands of KA Akureyri.

3-1 behind from the first leg in Reykjavik the previous week, The Lilywhites needed something special if they were going to set up a tie with Club Brugge in round three.

Instead, in what was an underwhelming display, they found themselves behind through Joan Simun Edmundsson, but John Martin’s equaliser had offered some form of hope.

Hallgrimur Mar Steingrimsson’s penalty sealed the deal for KA late on, while Greg Sloggett’s header was a mere consolation for Dundalk, who go out 5-3 on aggregate.

The Lilywhites created the first chance of the second leg after 13 minutes, with a quick free-kick releasing Daniel Kelly, whose cross was headed wide by skipper Patrick Hoban.

Disaster struck for Stephen O’Donnell’s side just one minute later; Kristijan Jajalo’s goal-kick caught Louie Annesley on the hop, with Faroe Islands international Edmundsson finding himself through on goal before lifting over Nathan Shepperd.

Finding themselves 1-0 down on the night, and 4-1 on aggregate, Dundalk desperately sought a response as Kelly got the better of Ivar Orn Arnason before his effort crept just wide of his near post.

The hosts were handed their lifeline on 33 minutes, with the menacing Ryan O’Kane’s cross met by Martin, who popped up with a header into the top corner to make it 1-1.

Connor Malley almost added another shortly before the half-time break, but his rasping shot from distance was battered away by the sprawling figure of Jajalo in the KA goal.

The second half saw Hallgrimur Mar Steingrimsson’s free-kick fly straight into the hands of Shepperd, while at the other end, Darragh Leahy’s cross was headed wide by Martin.

KA very nearly made their progression safe in the 66th minute, when substitute Jakob Snaer Arnason had a close-range attempt deflected onto the crossbar by Andy Boyle.

Dundalk had chances of their own through Paul Doyle, who fired well over after receiving an O’Kane pass, while Martin’s outstretched leg hit the underside of the bar with 15 minutes remaining – but The Lilywhites were soon dealt a crushing blow.

A free into the box resulted in Malley bringing down defender Ivar Orn Arnason, with referee Walter Altmann instantly pointing to the penalty spot, and up stepped Hallgrimur Mar Steingrimsson, who rolled past Shepperd from 12 yards on 81 minutes.

Sloggett’s late header from an O’Kane corner made it 2-2 on the night with a minute to spare, but for Dundalk, their exploits in Europe have come to an end for another season.

DUNDALK: Nathan Shepperd; Archie Davies, Andy Boyle (Darren Brownlie 84), Louie Annesley, Darragh Leahy (Johannes Yli-Kokko 71); Daniel Kelly (Cameron Elliott 84), Connor Malley (Greg Sloggett 84), Paul Doyle, Ryan O’Kane; John Martin, Patrick Hoban.

KA AKUREYRI: Kristijan Jajalo; Hrannar Bjorn Steingrimsson (Alex Freyr Elisson 90), Dusan Brkovic, Ivar Orn Arnason, Birgir Baldvinsson; Daniel Hafsteinsson (Andri Fannar Stefansson 90), Rodri; Joan Simun Edmundsson (Jakob Snaer Arnason 60), Sveinn Margeir Hauksson, Hallgrimur Mar Steingrimsson; Asgeir Sigurgeirsson (Paetur Petersen 84).

Referee: Walter Altmann (Austria)

