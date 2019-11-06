This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers eye move for Ireland U21 star

Waterford winger Zack Elbouzedi set to lead the winter exodus from the RSC.

By David Sneyd Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 6:29 PM
31 minutes ago 1,346 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4881775
Zack Elbouzedi is a man in demand.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Zack Elbouzedi is a man in demand.
Zack Elbouzedi is a man in demand.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DUNDALK AND SHAMROCK Rovers are set to battle it out for the signature of Republic of Ireland U21 international Zack Elbouzedi.

The Waterford winger was on both clubs’ radar last season but opted to remain at the RSC.

However, he is now out of contract and the Blues are resigned to losing their prized asset for nothing.

The42 understands that Waterford owner Lee Power has not yet decided whether the Premier Division side will remain a full-time outfit for next season, with the possibility of going part-time mooted after missing out on European qualification this term.

No decision on the matter has been made but with Will Fitzgerald the only member of Alan Reynolds’ squad tied to the club for 2020, a mass exodus seems likely.

Elbouzedi is the prime target of such interest and it is believed champions Dundalk and FAI Cup winners Rovers are once again keen to add him to their respective ranks.

The former West Bromwich Albion youngster was named in Stephen Kenny’s U21 squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers earlier today.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie