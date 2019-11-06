Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers eye move for Ireland U21 star

DUNDALK AND SHAMROCK Rovers are set to battle it out for the signature of Republic of Ireland U21 international Zack Elbouzedi.

The Waterford winger was on both clubs’ radar last season but opted to remain at the RSC.

However, he is now out of contract and the Blues are resigned to losing their prized asset for nothing.

The42 understands that Waterford owner Lee Power has not yet decided whether the Premier Division side will remain a full-time outfit for next season, with the possibility of going part-time mooted after missing out on European qualification this term.

No decision on the matter has been made but with Will Fitzgerald the only member of Alan Reynolds’ squad tied to the club for 2020, a mass exodus seems likely.

Elbouzedi is the prime target of such interest and it is believed champions Dundalk and FAI Cup winners Rovers are once again keen to add him to their respective ranks.

The former West Bromwich Albion youngster was named in Stephen Kenny’s U21 squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers earlier today.

