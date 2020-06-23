Dundalk bring in Reynolds after losing Higgins to new Ireland set-up

Alan Reynolds is joining the Dundalk backroom staff after over three years as manager of Waterford.

SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE Premier Division champions Dundalk have confirmed the appointment of Alan Reynolds as the club’s new assistant manager.

Reynolds replaces Ruaidhri Higgins, who recently left his role as assistant to Vinny Perth in order to join Stephen Kenny’s new Republic of Ireland senior set-up as chief scout and opposition analyst.

Last week, Waterford announced that Reynolds had stepped down as manager of the club after over three years in charge at the RSC.

“Dundalk is a fantastic club and I’ll be working with a fantastic group of players so it would have been hard to turn down an offer like this,” the 46-year-old told the club’s official website.

“In fairness to Vinny and Dundalk, they went about things the right way. They asked Waterford for permission to speak to me and that was granted by the club. We’ve spoken a few times over the past couple of weeks and I’m just happy it’s done now.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I need to adapt to becoming an assistant again and helping Vinny and John [Gill, first-team coach]. It’s something I’ll have to get used to again but I’m looking forward to getting stuck in now.”

Reynolds had been at the helm in Waterford since 2017 and succeeded in bringing his hometown club back to the top flight for the first time in a decade.

After guiding the Blues to the First Division title, he oversaw a fourth place finish in the Premier Division in 2018. On a reduced budget for the following campaign, they came sixth.

On 5 May, Waterford FC announced that all players and staff were being temporarily laid off due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

