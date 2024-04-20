Dundalk appoint former Ireland U21 boss Noel King as manager

DUNDALK HAVE appointed former Ireland U21 boss Noel King as manager.

The 67-year-old, who most recently managed Home Farm, had two stints with the Oriel Park outfit as a player and also lined out for Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians, Derry City and French side Valenciennes among others during a playing career that lasted more than 20 years.

His first managerial job was with Derry City in 1985 and he has also had spells in charge of Shamrock Rovers, Limerick, Finn Harps and the Irish women’s team. However, for younger football fans, he is probably most remembered for his interim spell in charge of the Irish senior team for games against Germany and Kazakhstan in 2013.

King also recently guided Shelbourne’s women’s team to two WNL titles and an FAI Cup.

Advertisement

The Dubliner succeeds Stephen O’Donnell as manager and faces a significant challenge to improve Dundalk’s fortunes.

The Lilywhites are bottom of the Premier Division table and without a win in their first 11 games.

“I’m delighted to be back at Dundalk and taking charge of one of Ireland’s biggest and most successful clubs is a real honour,” said King.

“I can’t wait to get started and I’m looking forward to meeting up with the players and staff as soon as possible.

“I promise that no effort will be spared in the pursuit of success and trying to bring the glory days back to Oriel Park.

“It’s obviously a difficult time at the moment but I would ask everyone connected with the club to continue supporting the squad.”

Dundalk FC owner Brian Ainscough added: “From the moment the club started looking for a new manager, Noel was one of my top targets.

“The career he has had speaks for itself and his passion and hunger for the game is still very much there, believe me.

“I know in my heart and in my head that I have appointed the right man for the job ahead.”