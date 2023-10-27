Dundalk beat Bohemians to keep European hopes alive

Dundalk 2

Bohemians 0

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

THE EUROPEAN DREAM is still alive for Dundalk after they defeated Bohemians 2-0 to lift themselves up to fifth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table tonight.

Goals from substitutes Paul Doyle on 78 minutes, and from Daniel Kelly in stoppage-time means a win for Dundalk at UCD, coupled with local rivals Drogheda United beating Shelbourne at home on the final night of the season next week, would seal a fourth-place finish for The Lilywhites and a possible place in the Conference League.

At the end of a week that has been shrouded in speculation in relation to the club’s future, Dundalk surrendered two opportunities with just over a minute gone, as Bohs forward Jonathan Afolabi forced Nathan Shepperd into two saves in quick succession.

Bohs again threatened when ex-Dundalk midfielder and Bohs captain on the night, Jordan Flores, sent in a free-kick from the left that was turned wide by Krystian Nowak.

Dundalk’s first real opportunity arrived just before the half-hour mark, with an Archie Davies cross being headed over by Cameron Elliott, playing up front in the absence of Patrick Hoban – who is speculated to be engineering a transfer away from Oriel Park.

The Lilywhites went close once more when Ryan O’Kane weaved his way past Danny Grant on the left, but his low cross was turned over from close range by Senan Mullen.

Early in the second period, Daryl Horgan’s cross was knocked down by Elliott and hit first-time by O’Kane, an attempt which forced a very decent stop out of James Talbot.

At the opposite end, Dylan Connolly was allowed to take the ball a long way unchallenged, and his cross-come-shot then had to be pushed over by Shepperd.

Connor Malley emerged after half-time, and after a period of sustained pressure from The Lilywhites, turned Flores before unleashing a shot that was inches wide of the post.

Hoban was summoned by Stephen O’Donnell on 77 minutes, to a rapturous reception from the home crowd, and the impact of Dundalk’s all-time top goalscorer was instant.

Barely 60 seconds after coming on, his header across goal from a Robbie Benson right-field corner wasn’t cleared by Bohs, allowing Doyle to nip in and finish at the back post.

Dundalk made the points safe two minutes into stoppage-time when Doyle’s incisive pass found its way to Kelly, who made no mistake as he finished into the bottom corner.

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; Archie Davies, Andy Boyle, Louie Annesley (Paul Doyle 5), Hayden Muller; Greg Sloggett, Senan Mullen (Connor Malley HT); Ryan O’Kane (Daniel Kelly 66), Robbie Benson, Daryl Horgan (Sam Durrant 77); Cameron Elliott (Patrick Hoban 77).

Bohemians: James Talbot; Bartlomiej Kukulowicz, Krystian Nowak, Kacper Radkowski, Paddy Kirk (James Akintunde 82); Adam McDonnell, Jordan Flores (James McManus 63); Dylan Connolly, James Clarke (Ali Coote 70), Danny Grant (Declan McDaid 70); Jonathan Afolabi.

Referee: Rob Hennessy