Dundalk open Noel King era with first league win of the season

Dundalk 2

Bohemians 0

NOEL KING’S RETURN to League of Ireland men’s football after a 20-year absence saw Dundalk claim their first win of this season’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the 12th attempt, as they recorded a fully-deserved 2-0 victory over Bohemians.

First-half goals from Scott High and Robbie Benson set Dundalk on their way at a rapturous Oriel Park, with goalkeeper George Shelvey becoming the hero of the second period after he denied James Akintunde from the penalty spot just past the hour-mark.

The first effort of the night fell the way of the hosts inside three minutes when John Mountney fired a shot wide, before seconds later the Dundalk skipper flashed another attempt across goal which Bohemians goalkeeper Kacper Chorazka had to gather.

Dundalk opened the scoring on 13 minutes when, after receiving a pass from Daryl Horgan, midfielder High found himself in acres of space before unleashing a belter of a 30-yard shot which crashed in off the post and beyond the despairing dive of Chorazka.

📹 | GOAL for Dundalk!



Scott High kicks off the Noel King era with a screamer!#LOITV | #DUNBOH pic.twitter.com/ixbwgmFt3h — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) April 26, 2024

James Clarke’s attempt off target on 24 minutes represented Bohemians’ first opening, with King’s resurgent Lilywhites going on to dominate the remainder of the second half.

A nice switch from Mountney found its way out on the left to Horgan, who took a couple of touches before his low drive from outside the penalty box was kept out by Chorazka.

Advertisement

Jamie Gullan’s cross from the left-hand side was then turned over from close range by Mountney, likely put off by pressure that was applied by Bohs left-back Paddy Kirk.

The Gypsies’ best chance of the opening 45 came on the half-hour mark when Declan McDaid’s free-kick had George Shelvey at full stretch before hitting the woodwork.

Dundalk should have doubled their advantage seconds later, however, with Benson’s long-ranger brilliantly kept out by Chorazka, who then spilled from the resultant corner-kick, but luckily for the Polish stopper, Dundalk couldn’t capitalise as it remained 1-0.

Moments later, Benson would square it for Archie Davies, whose attempt was blocked at the last minute by Luke Matheson before follow-up attempts from Koen Oostenbrink, Davies again, and finally Horgan were also blocked out by the overworked Bohs defence.

Inevitably, the hosts got their second on 35 minutes when Benson rolled back the years, planting an unstoppable effort from the edge of the area straight into the top corner following what was a second assist from Horgan, who pulled it back for the Athlone man.

The Lilywhites could have added further gloss before the half-time interval, as Mountney’s first-time hit was kept out only by the outstretched boot of Chorazka.

High’s right-field cross was then headed wide by the unmarked Horgan in first-half stoppages – ending what was a terrific first 45 minutes under King’s management.

Early in the second half, another High cross, this time from the left, was headed off target by Zak Johnson, who was named Dundalk’s player of the month prior to kick-off.

Bohs spurned a massive opportunity to get themselves back into the match on 61 minutes when James Akintunde had a penalty saved by Dundalk goalkeeper Shelvey after referee Rob Hennessy penalised Benson for a challenge inside the area on McDaid.

At the other end, Gullan was somehow denied by Chorazka, not long before the Scottish forward saw his free-kick attempt sail off target as Dundalk held out for a crucial victory.

Dundalk: George Shelvey; Archie Davies, Zak Johnson, Andy Boyle, Zak Bradshaw; John Mountney, Dara Keane (Koen Oostenbrink 23), Scott High, Daryl Horgan; Robbie Benson; Jamie Gullan (Eoin Kenny 89).

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Luke Matheson (Filip Piszczek HT), Jevon Mills, Aboubacar Keita, Paddy Kirk; James McManus (Brian McManus HT), Jordan Flores (Adam McDonnell HT); Dayle Rooney (Dylan Connolly 71), James Clarke, Declan McDaid (Danny Grant 80); James Akintunde.

Referee: Rob Hennessy

Attendance: 2,770