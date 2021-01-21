BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 3°C Thursday 21 January 2021
Dundalk confirm sale of Serbian winger Stefan Colovic

After a season in the League of Ireland, Colovic returns home to join top-flight outfit FK Cukaricki.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 21 Jan 2021, 7:28 PM
Stefan Colovic of Dundalk under pressure from Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny during last October's Europa League fixture.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Stefan Colovic of Dundalk under pressure from Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny during last October's Europa League fixture.
Stefan Colovic of Dundalk under pressure from Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny during last October's Europa League fixture.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

STEFAN COLOVIC’S STAY at Dundalk has come to an end a year early after the League of Ireland Premier Division club announced the sale of the Serbian winger.

Colovic, who signed for the Lilywhites on a two-year deal from Proleter Novi Sad last February, is returning to the Serbian SuperLiga to join FK Cukaricki.

Dundalk say they have received an undisclosed transfer fee for the 26-year-old Belgrade native, who was once on the books at Atletico Madrid.

“Everyone at Dundalk FC would like to thank Stefan for his efforts last season and we wish him all the best in the future,” the Oriel Park outfit said in a press release.

Colovic made 25 appearances for Dundalk, seven of which came in a Europa League campaign that included qualification for the group stages.

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

