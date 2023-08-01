Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Daryl Horgan celebrating a goal for Dundalk against Cork City in 2016.
# Back in Town
Dundalk announce that Daryl Horgan has returned to the club
The 30-year-old has won 17 caps for the Ireland senior side.
22 minutes ago

DUNDALK HAVE ANNOUNCED the return of Daryl Horgan to the Oriel Park club.

Horgan enjoyed a hugely successful run with Dundalk as they won the League of Ireland Premier Division in three successive seasons between 2014 and 2016. 

He also won an FAI Cup medal in 2015, impressed in Dundalk’s European campaigns and was crowned PFAI Player of the Year in 2016.

The Galway native’s electric form secured him a move to Championship club Preston North End, before he moved to Scotland for a few seasons with Hibernian and then more recently featured for Wycombe Wanderers.

The 30-year-old has won 17 caps for the Ireland senior side and netted once in a 2021 friendly against Andorra.

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
