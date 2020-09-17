Dundalk defy Andy Boyle's dismissal to advance in the Europa League

Dundalk's David McMillan (second left) is congratulated after scoring the only goal of the game against Inter d'Escaldes.

Dundalk's David McMillan (second left) is congratulated after scoring the only goal of the game against Inter d'Escaldes.

DUNDALK HAVE BOOKED their place in the third qualifying round of the Europa League courtesy of a 1-0 win away to Andorran club Inter d’Escaldes this evening.

The League of Ireland Premier Division champions were victorious despite having to contend with a numerical disadvantage for the vast majority of the second half.

Andy Boyle was dismissed on 58 minutes after receiving a second yellow card, but the Lilywhites defied the loss of the Ireland international defender to advance.

The only goal of the game came with just 14 minutes played, when David McMillan – whose goals were pivotal to Dundalk’s memorable European run of 2016 – finished well, having been released by Michael Duffy.

The Oriel Park outfit have now taken three wins from as many games since little-known Italian coach Filippo Giovagnoli was appointed manager last month.

They face a trip to Moldova to take on Sheriff Tiraspol next Thursday.

