Thursday 17 September 2020
Dundalk defy Andy Boyle's dismissal to advance in the Europa League

The Lilywhites overcame Inter d’Escaldes in Andorra this evening thanks to a goal from David McMillan.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 8:32 PM
Dundalk's David McMillan (second left) is congratulated after scoring the only goal of the game against Inter d'Escaldes.
Image: Bagu Blanco/INPHO
Image: Bagu Blanco/INPHO

DUNDALK HAVE BOOKED their place in the third qualifying round of the Europa League courtesy of a 1-0 win away to Andorran club Inter d’Escaldes this evening.

The League of Ireland Premier Division champions were victorious despite having to contend with a numerical disadvantage for the vast majority of the second half.

Andy Boyle was dismissed on 58 minutes after receiving a second yellow card, but the Lilywhites defied the loss of the Ireland international defender to advance.

The only goal of the game came with just 14 minutes played, when David McMillan – whose goals were pivotal to Dundalk’s memorable European run of 2016 – finished well, having been released by Michael Duffy.

The Oriel Park outfit have now taken three wins from as many games since little-known Italian coach Filippo Giovagnoli was appointed manager last month.

They face a trip to Moldova to take on Sheriff Tiraspol next Thursday.

