Dundalk v Derry Premier Division tie rescheduled due to visit of President Biden

THE LEAGUE OF Ireland Premier Division meeting of Dundalk and Derry, due to be played next Friday, has been rescheduled due to the official state visit of US President Joe Biden.

Dundalk were due to host Derry at Oriel Park on 14 April, but the fixture has now been rescheduled due to policing requirements for the visit of President Biden.

The White House confirmed earlier this week that Biden will travel to Ireland between 11 and 14 April next week, and the President is expected to visit Co Louth on Wednesday.

A League of Ireland statement confirmed: “The SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture between Dundalk and Derry City at Oriel Park on 14 April, 2023 has been rescheduled following discussions with An Garda Siochana who have had resources required to manage the fixture safely redeployed to assist the visit of US President Biden to Ireland.”

The game will now be played on Sunday, 16 April, with a 3pm kick-off in Dundalk.

Dundalk, who sit third in the Premier Division table, host Sligo Rovers tomorrow while Derry – who trail leaders Bohemians by three points – take on Drogheda.

