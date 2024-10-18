Dundalk relegated to First Division after Derry City defeat

Dundalk 0

Derry City 2

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

DUNDALK’S RELEGATION FROM the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division has been confirmed following a 2-0 defeat to Derry City on a miserable night in Oriel Park.

Just shy of a decade on from celebrating the first of five league title wins in six years at the same venue, goals from Colm Whelan and Will Patching brought an end to what has been a sad decline in recent times of one of the League of Ireland’s greatest names.

Despite having two fixtures still to play, The Lilywhites’ drop to the First Division was ratified under the watchful gaze of new owner John Temple, who is due to break his silence on what the future holds for the financially-stricken Louth club early next week.

For Derry, three points keeps them in the hunt for a first championship win since 1997.

The first chance of the night fell the way of Dundalk when Jamie Gullan held off the challenge of Sadou Diallo before goalkeeper Brian Maher easily gathered his low drive.

Title-chasing Derry took the lead soon after that on 16 minutes, as ex-Dundalk favourite Michael Duffy’s corner from the right was helped on by the head of Danny Mullen before the ball took a wicked deflection off Whelan to carry it beyond the grasp of Ross Munro.

Advertisement

Dundalk goalie Munro had to be at full stretch after Adam O’Reilly fired a shot wide from range, while Duffy’s free-kick into the box was headed up and over by Mark Connolly.

Goalscorer Whelan tried his luck from about 25 yards on the half-hour mark, but his effort was curled off target. The former UCD forward had another attempt five minutes before half-time, however his angled attempt was straight down the throat of Munro.

Dundalk’s best chance of the first half came through Jamie Gullan, who after being played in by Aodh Dervin and with only Maher to beat, dragged it across the face of goal.

In the second period, Daryl Horgan’s cross was met by the head of Jad Hakiki but kept out by Maher. Ex-Shelbourne man Hakiki later used his trickery to leave Ronan Boyce on the ground, though his final effort lacked the purchase required to reach the target.

As the visitors looked to double their advantage and keep their title charge alive, Duffy’s cross was met by the head of O’Reilly but blocked out by Hayden Cann before on the follow-up, Diallo’s first-time hit from the edge of the area was battered away by Munro.

From Horgan’s ball, the unmarked Gullan headed wide when it looked easier to find the target – a miss that perhaps summed up what has been a miserable season for Dundalk.

It was all Derry after that, with Duffy’s effort being deflected a mere inches wide of the mark, not long before his square for Paul McMullan had to be saved by Munro’s feet.

Dundalk’s slim hopes of extending their 16-season stay in the Premier Division looked to be over after Robbie Benson was adjudged to have fouled Patching inside the area.

And up stepped substitute Patching from 12 yards on 77 minutes to roll it past Munro and condemn The Lilywhites to First Division status and a first relegation since 2002.

Dundalk: Ross Munro; John Mountney, Andy Boyle, Hayden Cann, Sean Keogh (Mayowa Animasahun 72); Aodh Dervin, Koen Oostenbrink (Dara Keane 64); Daryl Horgan, Robbie Benson (Norman Garbett 79), Jad Hakiki (Ryan O’Kane 64); Jamie Gullan (Eoin Kenny 72).

Derry City: Brian Maher; Ronan Boyce, Mark Connolly (Duncan Idehen 79), Shane McEleney, Andre Wisdom; Adam O’Reilly, Sadou Diallo; Paul McMullan (Jacob Davenport 90+5), Colm Whelan (Will Patching 64), Michael Duffy; Danny Mullen.

Referee: Gavin Colfer