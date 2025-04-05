Glasgow crush Leicester to secure quarter-final meeting with Leinster

LEINSTER WILL face Glasgow in the Champions Cup after the Scottish side crushed double-European champions Leicester 43-19 this evening.

The quarter-final clash has been confirmed for 8pm on Friday 11 April at the Aviva Stadium.

Olly Cracknell gave the English visitors a second-minute lead in Glasgow, but the hosts scored the next five tries and finished with six. Back-row forwards Sione Vailanu and Henco Venter scored two tries each. Adam Hastings also touched down and booted 13 points.

Elsewhere, 14-man Castres edged Treviso 39-37 to set up a tie away to English side Northampton, the 2000 winners, who hammered Clermont 46-24 on Friday.

Replacement scrum-half Jeremy Fernandez converted his try with eight seconds left to send Castres into the quarters for the first time since 2002 after centre Adrien Seguret was sent off on 42 minutes.

The winners of Northampton-Castres will face the winners of Leinster-Glasgow at the semi-final stage.