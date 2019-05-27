This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dundalk players and staff pledge to donate a day's wages to Temple Street

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions announced the charitable initiative today.

By Ben Blake Monday 27 May 2019, 2:54 PM
Dundalk captain Brian Gartland, chairman Mike Treacy, Fyffes managing director Gerry Cunningham and striker Patrick Hoban with their third jersey, which is sponsored by Temple Street Children's Hospital.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Dundalk captain Brian Gartland, chairman Mike Treacy, Fyffes managing director Gerry Cunningham and striker Patrick Hoban with their third jersey, which is sponsored by Temple Street Children's Hospital.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

DUNDALK FOOTBALL CLUB have announced that the players and staff will donate a day’s wages each to Temple Street Children’s Hospital. 

The Lilywhites will wear their purple third stripes — which feature the Temple Street Foundation as shirt sponsor — in tonight’s EA Sports Cup quarter-final against UCD at Oriel Park. 

A bucket collection will be held as supporters are asked to dig deep into their pockets, while captain Brian Gartland has called on others to follow suit by donating one day’s pay. 

“It’s a brilliant cause,” said Gartland.

“We are delighted to be part of a club which is doing such a charitable donation. We wanted to lead by example as players and we are donating a day’s wages each to the charity.

It’s 15% of our week’s wages to the charity. In doing that, we are hoping that it will encourage everyone, not just Dundalk fans, to do the same.

“We want everyone to donate what they can. It doesn’t have to be a days wages but it is what they can to support this great cause. If you can please donate at the bucket collection before the game or online. It is a worthy charity for the whole country.

“There are so many people that avail of the charity in the local community and nationwide. It is something that is close to home with Dundalk and it is something which helps everyone all across the country which is great and needs as much support as we can.”

To donate, visit www.templestreet.ie/donate/ 

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

