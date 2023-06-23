Hoban becomes Dundalk's record goalscorer in derby win over Drogheda

Drogheda 1

Dundalk 2

Barry Landy reports from Weavers Park

PATRICK HOBAN BECAME Dundalk’s all-time record goalscorer courtesy of a match-winning brace in the Louth Derby as Drogheda were sucker-punched with a quickfire second half double.

Adam Foley’s early goal had United in command and they looked the more likely to score a second before Hoban’s intervention. Goals 143 and 144 in Dundalk shirt cemented his place in the club’s history, were it not there already.

Hoban has done, seen and won it all with the Lilywhites. That he chose the derby to break Joey Donnelly’s long-standing record made it extra-special.

It wasn’t quite a full Oriel Park but given the sizeable away contingent at Weaver’s Park, it was as close to home as possible. Drogheda stand on the verge of a takeover by US sports investment group Trivela Group LLC and their future is unclear. What is certain is that investment is needed to remain competitive in the Premier Division.

To Kevin Doherty’s credit, his team usually are and having already beaten Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic and Derry City this term, they will feel aggrieved not to come away with at least a point from their derby day.

Freddie Draper may have kicked his last ball in a Drogheda shirt. The on-loan Lincoln City looks set to be recalled at the end of the month. His possible home farewell didn’t produce a goal.

Instead, he was sent off by referee Rob Harvey for dissent after the official gave Dundalk a penalty, which Hoban duly converted for his second of the evening.

Foley’s goal had come from a Darragh Markey corner. He helped turn in Draper’s weak header. The hosts were full value for their lead. Early in the second half, Draper twice went close to scoring. His scuffed shot beat Nathan Shepperd but hit both uprights before being cleared.

Daniel Kelly and Hoban had chances too but the latter, as so often has been the case over the years, proved the matchwinner. His header flew past Andrew Wogan after good work from Robbie McCourt.

And when Ryan O’Kane went down in the area minutes later, he cooly slotted in a penalty. 144 and counting for Dundalk’s talisman.

Drogheda United: Andrew Wogan; Elicha Ahui, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Conor Keeley, Aaron McNally (Warren Davis, 83); Gary Deegan, Ryan Brennan; Adam Foley (Dylan Grimes, 75), Darragh Markey, Dayle Rooney; Freddie Draper.

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; Archie Davies, Andy Boyle, Louis Annesley, Darragh Leahy (Robbie McCourt, 62); Greg Sloggett, Connor Malley; Ryan O’Kane, Daniel Kelly (Rayhaan Tulloch, 61), John Martin (Cameron Elliott, 62); Patrick Hoban (Paul Doyle, 90).

Referee: Robert Harvey