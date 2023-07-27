Dundalk left with mountain to climb after first-leg defeat in Iceland

KA Akureyri 3

Dundalk 1

Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round

Niall Newberry reports from Reykjavik

DUNDALK HAVE A mountain to climb if they are to advance any further in the Europa Conference League after succumbing to a 3-1 defeat against KA Akureyri at Framvollur.

Bjarni Adalsteinsson’s opener for the hosts was cancelled out by Daniel Kelly on 32 minutes, but a Sveinn Hakusson brace before the half-time interval gives KA a heavy advantage coming into next Thursday night’s return leg at Oriel Park.

The tie’s first big chance fell to KA after 15 minutes, with Dundalk failing to deal with a set-piece from Paetur Petersen before the ball eventually broke for Rodrigo Mateo, whose effort from outside the box was deflected onto the crossbar by Darragh Leahy.

Dundalk’s first real opportunity fell to skipper Patrick Hoban, who got himself on the end of a good cross from Archie Davies, but headed just over the top from close range.

At the other end, the Lilywhites failed to deal with a Asgeir Sigurgeirsson cross, with Davies getting into a scramble before Birgir Baldvinsson fired inches wide of the target.

KA took the lead on 28 minutes through Adalsteinsson, who slotted past the helpless Nathan Shepperd after being set up by the impressive Hallgrimur Steingrimsson.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side responded with an equaliser just four minutes later, however, with Davies’ cross being hooked into the bottom corner at the near post by Kelly, who was being booed by the KA support after having two early penalty appeals waved away.

But KA restored their advantage not long after on 37 minutes, with Iceland international Daniel Hafsteinsson slipping through Hakusson to finish and make it 2-1 for the hosts.

Seeking another equaliser, disaster struck for Dundalk five minutes later as KA made it 3-1, with captain Sigurgeirsson’s breaking before his low cross was excellently dummied by Petersen, allowing Hakusson to rifle home his second and KA’s third of the match.

O’Donnell made several changes in the second half, one of which was to introduce John Martin, whose effort was too close to Kristijan Jajalo at the near post from a Kelly cross.

The KA goalkeeper then denied Martin again, this time with his feet at close range before the follow-up attempt was cleared off the line right at the last moment by Hafsteinsson.

Dundalk’s last chance of what was a disappointing performance came two minutes from time, as Connor Malley’s free from the right was turned wide by Hayden Muller’s header.

With Club Brugge defeating AGF Auhrus 3-0 on the same night, Dundalk now have a mountain to climb if they are to make a likely trip to Bruges for the third qualifying round in a fortnight.

KA Akureyri: Kristijan Jajalo; Hrannar Steingrimsson (Alex Elisson 89), Dusan Brkovic, Rodrigo Mateo, Birgir Baldvinsson; Daniel Hafsteinsson, Bjarni Adalsteinsson; Paetur Petersen (Jakob Arnason 60), Sveinn Hakusson (Joan Edmundsson 81), Hallgrimur Steingrimsson; Asgeir Sigurgeirsson (Elfar Adalsteinsson 81).

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; Hayden Muller, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy; Archie Davies, Greg Sloggett (Paul Doyle 63), Connor Malley, Robbie McCourt (Ryan O’Kane HT); Johannes Yli-Kokko (John Martin 63), Patrick Hoban, Daniel Kelly (Cameron Elliott 81).

Referee: Georgi Davidov (Bulgaria)

Attendance: 915