Changes at Dundalk continue with two new Irish-American investors

DUNDALK’S NEW ERA under owner Brian Ainscough continues with the confirmation of two further Irish-American investors in the Premier Division club.

Chris Clinton and John Keenan both live in the United States after emigrating from Dublin and join Boston-based Ainscough at Oriel Park after he took full control late last year.

This latest announcement comes just 24 hours after Peter Halpin was named as the club’s new chief executive officer following the recent departure of Martin Connolly.

Advertisement

A former general manager at the club between 2004 and 2006, Halpin also worked for Bohemians and Glentoran in a commercial capacity.

Keenan is a former Republic of Ireland youth international who played for Home Farm before earning a scholarship in America.

Clinton studied at Dundalk Regional Technical College before leaving in the 1980s to become an expert in the technology and healthcare industries.

“Chris knows Dundalk very well and has worked in IT for many years but, more importantly, he is passionate about football and wants to help make Dundalk the number one club in the country,” said Ainscough.

“I attended many Dundalk FC games when I was a student at Dundalk RTC, as it was known back in the day,” said Clinton. “So this is a connection that’s coming full circle for me.

“I’m delighted to have the chance to work with Brian and his team to bring success back to this great club and its passionate supporters.”

Keenan, who played professionally in the USA for two years before pursuing a career in financial services, added: “I’m looking forward to getting involved with Dundalk FC and helping the club and community to thrive for years to come.”