Wednesday 2 December 2020
UEFA slap Dundalk with €50k fine for 'shadow coaching' by manager Giovagnoli

UEFA announced the fine on 24 November and banned Filippo Giovagnoli from sitting in the technical area.

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 Dec 2020, 3:27 PM
Dundalk head coach Filippo Giovagnoli after the game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

UEFA HAVE FINED Dundalk €50,000 because manager Filippo Giovagnoli was involved in ‘shadow coaching’ the side when he does not have the relevant qualifications to be a head coach at European level.

UEFA announced the fine on 24 November, which also means that Giovagnoli was forced to sit in the stand for the Europa League defeat to Rapid Vienna two days later.

Opposition analyst Shane Keegan, who has a UEFA Pro Licence, acted as manager for the Lilywhites in the competition so far, including the earlier rounds of the group stage when Giovanogli was still actively involved.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body made the decision “to ban Mr. Filippo Giovanoli [sic] from carrying out any function of a head coach, as well as of any coaching staff, at UEFA competition matches until he fulfills the criteria contemplated in Article 36 in conjunction with Article 40(1)(b) UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.

“In particular, Mr. Filippo Giovanoli shall not seat in the technical area during UEFA competition matches until the above criteria are fulfilled,” it added.

Keegan will continue in his temporary role as Dundalk face Molde tomorrow night and Arsenal next week.

The42 Team

Read next:

