Memorable away win for Galway as they triumph at Oriel Park for first time since 2004

Dundalk 0

Galway United 2

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

20 YEARS OF HURT ended for Galway United after they picked up a first win at Oriel Park since 2004, beating Dundalk 2-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

First-half goals from Ed McCarthy and Aodh Dervin stunned Stephen O’Donnell’s side, who never really looked likely to mount a comeback on a disappointing night for them.

Dundalk were unchanged from the side that held reigning champions Shamrock Rovers to a draw in Tallaght last week, while Galway had to make do without Garry Buckley, in addition to the suspended Stephen Walsh, as they searched for their first points of 2024.

The Lilywhites didn’t come close to reaching the heights of the previous week’s performance, however they did have the first effort on seven minutes after Robbie Benson, from Jamie Gullan’s knockdown, lifted over Killian Brouder before a mix-up from Rob Slevin afforded him a second bite, but Brendan Clarke was equal to that.

Moments later at the opposite end, Karl O’Sullivan found himself one-on-one, but under pressure from Mayowa Animasahun, he scuffed his shot as George Shelvey gathered.

John Caulfield’s side took the lead on 10 minutes, with Dervin releasing David Hurley on the right, and his squared pass was gleefully tapped home from close range by McCarthy.

It should have been 2-0, when another Hurley ball flashed across goal before reaching O’Sullivan, who could only toe-poke it onto the post as Dundalk survived a lucky escape.

Inevitably, Galway did double their advantage on the half-hour mark, with Regan Donelon’s cross being headed home by Dervin after he got in ahead of Jamie Walker.

Dundalk almost pulled one back five minutes before half-time, when a lovely move involving Archie Davies and Benson released Daryl Horgan, whose touch inside the box took him away from Brouder, but he was then foiled by the experienced gloves of Clarke.

A low cross from Davies was almost turned into his own net by Colm Horgan on the stroke of the interval, but Clarke was alert once more to maintain Galway’s cushion.

Dundalk's Ryan O’Kane and Colm Horgan of Galway. Ciaran Culligan / INPHO Ciaran Culligan / INPHO / INPHO

Galway could have made it 3-0 in first-half stoppages, though, when Zak Bradshaw’s headed clearance went only as far as McCarthy, who fired narrowly wide of the post.

Dundalk could have pulled one back on the hour, when Daryl Horgan turned McCarthy before his right-field cross was headed straight at Clarke by substitute Cameron Elliott.

Elliott’s cross from the right was knocked down on the opposite flank by the head of Walker before Benson then unleashed a volley which sailed over the top of the crossbar.

Sam Durrant emerged from the bench, proceeding to torment Colm Horgan out on the left before his cross was headed off target by Elliott, adding to Dundalk’s frustration.

Indeed, it was Galway who had the better of it as the game entered its closing stages, as McCarthy, Brouder, Al-Amin Kazeem, O’Sullivan and Vincent Borden all tried their luck.

Dundalk’s final chance to get themselves back into the game came through Paul Doyle, whose stoppage-time shot from outside the box was battered around the post by Clarke.

Dundalk: George Shelvey; Archie Davies, Mayowa Animasahun (Paul Doyle 77), Andy Boyle, Jamie Walker; Scott High, Zak Bradshaw (Cameron Elliott HT); Ryan O’Kane (Sam Durrant 65), Robbie Benson (Robbie Mahon 77), Daryl Horgan; Jamie Gullan (Ciaran McGuckin 65).

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Colm Horgan, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Regan Donelon; Conor McCormack, Vincent Borden; Aodh Dervin (Al-Amin Kazeem 73), David Hurley (Patrick Hickey 84), Ed McCarthy (Leo Gaxha 90+4); Karl O’Sullivan (Tom Costello 90+4).

Referee: Gavin Colfer