Dundalk's home shirt for 2020 sees a return to Umbro

UMBRO ARE DUNDALK FC’s official kit suppliers once again, it has been announced today.

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions have had their gear manufactured by CX+ Sports for the past three years.

However, Umbro, who were the Lilywhites’ previous suppliers between 2007 and 2015, will return for the 2020 campaign.

All white with a red and black chest band, the home jersey has just been launched. Fyffes will continue as the main shirt sponsor.

Lido Lotefa, Dan Cleary and Sean Gannon in the new shirt. Source: Dundalk FC

“We are excited about this new partnership that sees Umbro back as Dundalk Football Club’s official kit supplier,” Mike Treacy, chairman of Dundalk FC.

Umbro has a strong football heritage and we are confident that their cutting-edge kit and training wear will help us continue to set the standard for League of Ireland football next season and beyond.”

Jonathan Courtenay, managing director of JACC Sports, Irish licensee for Umbro, added: “We are delighted to partner with Dundalk FC again after a few seasons apart. Umbro Ireland is growing rapidly at present, particularly in the League of Ireland, and we view this agreement with the champions of Ireland as a key sponsorship in our brand portfolio.

“We look forward to providing great kits and first class training, travel and bench wear to Dundalk FC’s players and fans, as well as providing a first-class retail and online shopping experience.”

