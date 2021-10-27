Dundalk threaten lifetime bans for fans with flares and pyrotechnics at matches

Dundalk say "a small number of fans" have been responsible for the pyrotechnic use.

DUNDALK HAVE WARNED fans that they face a lifetime ban from the club if they are caught with pyrotechnics at matches.

A number of Lilywhites fans lit flares during the league win over Shamrock Rovers earlier this month, prompting RTÉ to raise the matter with the FAI as a safety issue.

Flares were also used during Dundalk’s away games against Bohemians and St Pat’s, forcing the club to issue their formal warning to “a small number of fans” on Wednesday.

“After our recent home match against Shamrock Rovers, the club received numerous complaints about the behaviour of a small number of fans,” the club statement read.

“We have a message for this small number of individuals, who again showed disregard for the safety of other Dundalk fans by using flares during our recent away matches with Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic, with the potential to cause harm to innocent bystanders and people doing their jobs.

“To these individuals, who have also recklessly used fireworks and have no regard for the wellbeing of other Dundalk supporters – if you are caught with flares, fireworks, smoke bombs, or any pyrotechnics, we will issue them with lifetime bans from Oriel Park and will work with other clubs to ensure they don’t attend away matches either.

“We are not trying to stop you from enjoying matches, we need our fans more than ever and, let us reiterate, your support is greatly appreciated by all at the club, none more so than the players and staff.

“The FAI are not being unreasonable in their alarm of these actions and RTE are not being vindictive in reporting the club for concern for the staff, we are simply trying to protect all in attendance against the dangers of these items.

“The Health and Safety of all people attending our matches in Oriel Park is paramount to us and extra security measures will be in place for all remaining home matches this season.”