Dundalk see off Magpies to book second round spot

Dundalk 3

Magpies 1

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

DUNDALK HAVE BOOKED a tie versus Icelandic side KA Akureyri in the Europa Conference League next week after beating FCB Magpies 3-1 at Oriel Park tonight.

After a stalemate in Gibraltar a week ago, it took just three minutes for Dundalk to score in the second leg, with Patrick Hoban heading them in front, but they were pegged back just past the half-hour mark when midfielder Joe equalised with a stunning volley.

Moments after coming off the substitutes’ bench, John Martin made it 2-1 on 48 minutes, before an own-goal from Andre dos Santos sealed Dundalk’s passage late on.

It was a dream start for Dundalk, who hit the front in only the third minute, with Darragh Leahy’s corner from the right being met at the back post by Hoban, who towered above Magpies captain Ruben Diaz to head home and give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Ciaran Culligan / INPHO Dundalk’s Pat Hoban celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Andy Boyle. Ciaran Culligan / INPHO / INPHO

However, the Gibraltarian Cup winners began to settle into their new surroundings after that concession; Dan Bent planted a shot straight into Nathan Shepperd’s hands, while Brazilian right-back dos Santos thereafter curled off target from just outside the box.

Alfonso Cortijo’s side then had a big chance to level on 21 minutes, with some neat play preceding Jamie Coombes crossing into the box for Joe, who was denied by Shepperd.

Joe wasn’t to be denied on 33 minutes, though, when a Coombes cross wasn’t sufficiently cleared by Andy Boyle, allowing the Spaniard to volley into the top corner from 20 yards.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side could have retaken the lead in first-half stoppage-time, but Ryan O’Kane had his angled shot battered away by Magpies goalkeeper Jaylan Hankins.

Ciaran Culligan / INPHO Dundalk’s Conor Malley with Jose Giraldez of Magpies. Ciaran Culligan / INPHO / INPHO

Martin replaced Johannes Yli-Kokko at half-time, and what an inspired substitution it proved to be, with the Kilkenny native linking up with O’Kane before having a shot saved by Hankins, but hesitancy from the Magpies defence allowed him to score the rebound.

Chances were few and far between throughout what was a drab second half, but Martin almost got his second on 77 minutes, turning wide after being found by Archie Davies.

The Lilywhites sealed their trip to Iceland to face KA in the next round five minutes from time, with skipper Hoban’s pass across goal being turned into his own net by dos Santos.

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; Archie Davies, Andy Boyle, Louie Annesley, Darragh Leahy; Greg Sloggett, Connor Malley; Daniel Kelly, Johannes Yli-Kokko (John Martin HT), Ryan O’Kane; Patrick Hoban.

Magpies: Jaylan Hankins; Andre dos Santos, Ruben Diaz, Olmo Gonzalez (Anthony Hernandez 85), Joseph Chipolina (Franciso Zuniga 8); Dan Bent (Carlos Garcia 71), Joe; Jamie Coombes (Julian Del Rio 85), Jack Storer, Juanje Arguez (Jose Giraldez 71); Liam Nash.

Referee: Patrik Kolaric (Croatia)

