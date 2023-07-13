Dundalk held by Gibraltar's Magpies in Europa Conference League qualifier

Magpies 0

Dundalk 0

Niall Newberry reports from Victoria Stadium, Gibraltar

DUNDALK DREW A BLANK in Gibraltar as they were held to a scoreless draw by Magpies in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday.

Neither side could take a lead into next week’s second leg at Oriel Park, with The Lilywhites struggling to adapt to the searing temperatures on the Iberian peninsula.

Wearing all white, Dundalk started reasonably well, with Archie Davies firing off target in the third minute, but this game wasn’t to be as straightforward as some anticipated.

A first warning from the Gibraltarian side came seconds after that Davies attempt, when a ball over the top caught Dundalk cold before Jose Giraldez scuffed his shot well wide.

The Lilywhites really should have made it 1-0 on 13 minutes, however, when Daniel Kelly’s pinpoint whipped cross was headed wide by the unmarked Johannes Yli-Kokko.

©INPHOAntonio Pozo Dundalk’s Ryan O’Kane with Andre Dos Santos of Magpies FCB. ©INPHOAntonio Pozo

Dundalk had another chance as Ryan O’Kane raced through before being denied by Jaylan Hankins, with the Magpies goalkeeper then denying Kelly on the follow-up.

Jack Storer missed a sitter seconds later at the opposite end, and the ex-Birmingham City man thought he had given Magpies a shock lead soon afterwards, rounding Nathan Shepperd before having his goalbound attempt cleared off the line by Darragh Leahy.

Shortly before the half-time break, Leahy’s corner from the right was headed inches wide at the back post by Patrick Hoban, who thereafter had a flicked attempt kept out by the scrambling Hankins in what was the last meaningful piece of action of the opening half.

Magpies had a chance early in the second half, as Joseph Chipolina’s long throw into the box was cleared only as far as Kyle Casciaro, whose drilled shot stung Shepperd’s hands.

One of five internationals in the Magpies panel, skipper Casciaro’s hooked effort dipped just off target moments later as the Gibraltarian Cup winners continued to threaten.

©INPHOAntonio Pozo Dundalk’s Archie Davies with Ruben Diaz of Magpies FCB. ©INPHOAntonio Pozo

Alfonso Cortijo’s team should have taken the lead just shy of the hour-mark; Andre dos Santos sent in a cross which was turned wide by Giraldez when it looked easier to score.

The Magpies support in the main stand thought their side had hit the front ten minutes from time through ex-Cork City man Liam Nash, whose hooked effort trickled just wide.

And so, it finished scoreless, but Dundalk will be confident of completing the job next week at Oriel and set up a tie versus either Connah’s Quay Nomads or KA Akureyri.

Magpies: Jaylan Hankins; Andre dos Santos, Ruben Diaz, Olmo Gonzalez, Joseph Chipolina (Scott Ballantine 89); Carlos Garcia, Joe (Dan Bent 74); Jamie Coombes, Jack Storer (Liam Nash HT), Kyle Casciaro (Juanje Arguez 60); Jose Giraldez (Anthony Hernandez 74).

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; Archie Davies, Andy Boyle, Louie Annesley, Darragh Leahy; Greg Sloggett, Connor Malley; Daniel Kelly, Johannes Yli-Kokko (John Martin 87), Ryan O’Kane (Alfie Lewis 73); Patrick Hoban.

Referee: Mohammad Usman Aslam (Norway)

