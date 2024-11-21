Reunion to relish as Kilduff finalises Dundalk management team

NEW DUNDALK MANAGER Ciarán Kilduff has confirmed his management team for the 2025 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division season.

Ken Kiernan, Kilduff’s former assistant manager at Athlone Town Women, will again be his number two after departing his position as Bohemians Women’s boss.

The duo steered the Midlanders to their first FAI Cup success in 2023, before Kiernan left for Bohs and Kilduff delivered a maiden Women’s League of Ireland title in 2024.

Kiernan, a former League of Ireland Academy coach at Shelbourne, is the new name at Oriel Park. The rest of Kilduff’s staff are familiar faces.

Gerry Spain returns to the Lilywhites as first-team coach and analyst, having worked under Stephen Kenny between 2013 and 2016. Liam Burns and Peter Cherrie continue as first-team coach and goalkeeping coach respectively.

“I couldn’t be happier, I got all my first choices,” said Kilduff. “When I took the job, they were the people that I wanted to bring in and keep. The targets of Ken and Gerry were key to me being able to do this job the way I want to do it. To keep Burnsy and Peter Cherrie in the building and the dressing-room with me was something I targeted early.

“They’re all bringing different values and different experiences. I think we’ve got a brilliant blend for the dressing-room now. I think it sends a statement to the players that are sticking with us and the players that are coming in, about the level of coaching, the level of professionalism and the honesty that they’ll get from the coaching staff.”

“Ken has a great CV,” the former Dundalk star added on Kiernan. “He worked underage with Shelbourne Boys, we worked together in Athlone and had success. He’s a brilliant coach, we work well together. We have an element of trust.

“He’s someone that I’ve always spoken to on a daily basis, in terms of football and helping each other out. It is great having someone of his quality, his honesty, his work endeavour, his discipline, his commitment.

“I think, a lot like me, he is relishing the opportunity.”

Pre-season training begins at Dundalk on 16 December.