Dundalk set dealine in manager search as CEO provides update

DUNDALK HAVE CONFIRMED that the interim management team of Brian Gartland and Liam Burns will remain in place for Friday’s trip to Sligo Rovers.

The club’s chief executive, Peter Halpin, says a deadline of Wednesday, 24 April has been set for applications as they look to fill the vacancy that has been left since Stephen O’Donnell’s departure earlier this month.

They have also confirmed that their preferred candidate will have League of Ireland experience.

Advertisement

In a statement on the Dundalk website, Halpin confirmed that some of the names linked with the job in recent days are correct but did not clarify whether the likes of Ian Baraclough, Paddy McLaughlin and former boss Vinny Perth were those in contention.

“As is widely known, we are currently searching for a new first-team manager. This is a hugely important appointment for Dundalk FC and we are aware that we need to keep the lines of communication open with you, our supporters, and keep you updated about the process involved,” Halpin wrote.

“There has been a lot of speculation regarding the new appointment since Stephen O’Donnell and Patrick Cregg left Oriel Park last week.

“Some of the names being mentioned are accurate, some are totally inaccurate and we have also had some expressions of interest from names that have not been mentioned anywhere!

“The individual we are seeking must fulfil a list of criteria and hold a valid UEFA Pro-Licence – or equivalent – and, preferably, have relevant managerial experience in the League of Ireland, or at a similar level.”