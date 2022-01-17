Dundalk sign Dundee United centre-back on six-month loan deal

DUNDALK HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Mark Connolly on a six-month loan deal from Dundee United.

The Clones native spent the last 15 years between England and Scotland, lining out with Wolves, Bolton, Crawley, Kilmarnock and Dundee United over his career.

He suffered a cruciate injury in May and recently spent time on loan at Dunfermline in the Scottish Championship.

“I’m really excited and really buzzing to be here,” said the 30-year-old.

“It’s been a long time coming and it hasn’t been a great secret but it’s something I really wanted and I’m delighted it’s done.

“It was a huge decision for me to come home. It’s been almost 15 years since I went to England as a teenager and it’s a decision I didn’t take lightly.

“Unfortunately, last year my father passed away and I wanted to be closer to my family but, as well as that, I believe I’m coming home to the right club.”

Lilywhites boss Stephen O’Donnell said: “We are getting a very good footballing centre-back and he is also a great communicator.

“He leads by example and he has great experience from playing at a good level in England and Scotland.

“He’s coming off the back of a very good loan spell at Dunfermline where he was excellent and he has banged out plenty of 90-minute games over the past couple of months and, without a doubt, he will add lots of quality to our squad.”