Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -2°C Monday 17 January 2022
Advertisement

Dundalk sign Dundee United centre-back on six-month loan deal

Experienced defender Mark Connolly is returning to Ireland.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Jan 2022, 10:02 PM
1 hour ago 1,718 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5657479
Dundee Utd's Mark Connolly during the Ladbrokes Premiership play-off final in 2019.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Dundee Utd's Mark Connolly during the Ladbrokes Premiership play-off final in 2019.
Dundee Utd's Mark Connolly during the Ladbrokes Premiership play-off final in 2019.
Image: Jeff Holmes

DUNDALK HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Mark Connolly on a six-month loan deal from Dundee United.

The Clones native spent the last 15 years between England and Scotland, lining out with Wolves, Bolton, Crawley, Kilmarnock and Dundee United over his career.

He suffered a cruciate injury in May and recently spent time on loan at Dunfermline in the Scottish Championship.

“I’m really excited and really buzzing to be here,” said the 30-year-old.

“It’s been a long time coming and it hasn’t been a great secret but it’s something I really wanted and I’m delighted it’s done.

“It was a huge decision for me to come home. It’s been almost 15 years since I went to England as a teenager and it’s a decision I didn’t take lightly.

“Unfortunately, last year my father passed away and I wanted to be closer to my family but, as well as that, I believe I’m coming home to the right club.”

Lilywhites boss Stephen O’Donnell said: “We are getting a very good footballing centre-back and he is also a great communicator.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“He leads by example and he has great experience from playing at a good level in England and Scotland.

“He’s coming off the back of a very good loan spell at Dunfermline where he was excellent and he has banged out plenty of 90-minute games over the past couple of months and, without a doubt, he will add lots of quality to our squad.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie