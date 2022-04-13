Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 13 April 2022
Dundalk unveil charity jersey in aid of Motor Neurone Disease

The unique one-off jersey will be worn in their clash with Shelbourne on 22 April.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 13 Apr 2022, 3:13 PM
Dundalk captain Patrick Hoban wearing the special jersey for MND.
Image: Ben McShane/SPORTSFILE
Image: Ben McShane/SPORTSFILE

DUNDALK HAS UNVEILED a one-off charity jersey to raise awareness and funds for those affected by Motor Neurone Disease.

The jersey, which will be worn in their SSE Airtricity League game against Shelbourne at Oriel Park on 22 April, will have the name of a local organisation called ‘Watch Your Back MND’ on the front of the shirt.

The organisation was founded by Dundalk native Roy Taylor, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2018.

Every jersey will be auctioned ahead of the game with the funds going to ‘Research Motor Neurone’, a charitable organisation for MND research. A bucket collection will also take place on the night of the game.

“When I was told I had MND, I decided there were two things I could do; roll up in a ball or roll up my sleeves and try to do something about it,” says Taylor, who represented Ireland with his band Jump The Gun at the 1988 Eurovision Song Contest.

“The latter is exactly what I decided to do.”

Taylor’s family are avid campaigners and fundraisers for MND. They also supported former RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird ahead of his recent ‘Climb With Charlie’ along with Louth native Seán Woods who also lives with MND.

The campaign has raised over €2 million for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and mental health charity Pieta.

That event also coincided with a local ‘Climb the Saddle of Slieve Foy’ fundraiser which has raised over €20,000.

“As a club, we believe that we have a responsibility to use our influence and reach to highlight and promote what is happening in our town and local community,” said Dundalk FC chief operating officer Martin Connolly.

“Roy and Sean and their families have shown great courage over the past four years and we are calling on all of our supporters to get behind this fundraiser and help the Taylor family – and the many other families around the country – in their battle against Motor Neurone Disease.

“We would like to thank our main sponsors at BetRegal for initiating this brilliant initiative and we would also like to thank the FAI for their support. We hope this campaign will provide Watch Your Back MND with a platform to raise awareness and much-needed funding of this devastating disease.“

