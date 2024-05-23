Jon Daly named as new Dundalk manager after St Pat's sacking

DUNDALK HAVE APPOINTED Jon Daly as their new manager following his departure from St Pat’s earlier this month.

Daly was relieved of his duties with the Inchicore-based side less than seven months after winning the FAI Cup, following a poor run of results.

He replaces Noel King who stepped down as Dundalk’s first-team manager recently after just four games “due to medical reasons.”

The 41-year-old Daly, who spent almost two decades in the UK as a player, returned to Ireland as assistant manager with St Patrick’s Athletic in December 2021. After taking over the reins at Richmond Park in May 2023, he went on to guide St Patrick’s Athletic to the FAI Cup and a third-place finish last season.

“This is a great opportunity,” said Jon Daly. “I looked at everything, the squad, the support, the history of the club, and it’s something I’m really excited about.

Dundalk FC is delighted to announce the appointment of Jon Daly as our new manager.



🖤 Welcome to Oriel Park, Jon!! — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) May 23, 2024

“When you look at the squad, there is a real high level of quality there, and a nice blend of youth and experience. It probably took the new players some time to click and gel but I think we have seen in recent weeks what this squad is capable of and I have no doubt that we can start climbing the table.

“In terms of the club, Dundalk is a town that is known for football, which is something I’m really looking forward to. When you look at the clubs I’ve been at throughout my career, most of them have had another on their doorstep but this is different.

“I’m going to a place where there is only one club and even though the results haven’t been great at times this season, I’ve noticed that the energy from the terraces and the support has always been there.

“I’m looking forward to sampling that and I’m looking forward to immersing myself in the area. When I’m in, I’m all in. Football consumes me and I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone at the club, and the area. I can’t wait to get started.”

