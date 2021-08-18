Dundalk's reinforcements as former hero Horgan gives seal of approval

DUNDALK HAVE ADDED reinforcements at both ends of the pitch with the signing of Scottish goalkeeper Cameron Yates and Moroccan forward Sami Ben Amar.

With the Lilywhites just two points clear of the promotion/relegation play-off place but still within seven points of Bohemians in fourth, head coach Vinny Perth has moved to strengthen his squad.

Ben Amar, 23, arrives from French club Nimes having spent his formative years with Nice’s academy, and he has predominantly featured for Nimes’ second team, scoring 18 goals in four seasons.

“I am very excited,” Ben Amar told dundalkfc.com. “Dundalk is a very good club and I want to play here. In France, it is difficult for young players if you are not playing and I just want to play football. Dundalk have given me the chance to do that and I really want to show what I can do.”

Perth added: “Sami has raw talent and we have watched a lot of his games in France. He is someone who can play all across the front three positions and he’s a player who will really excite people.”

Yates, a year younger than Ben Amar, learned his trade with former Premier League champions Leicester City before earning experience of a first-team environment at Wycombe Wanderers over the past three seasons.

It was there he developed a friendship with former Dundalk winger Daryl Horgan, and his seal of approval for the move only added to the excitement.

“Dundalk is a very well-known club in the UK,” he said. “I knew about the club before it was even brought to me and as soon as I got the call, I was very keen to come over.

Ireland international and Wycombe Wanderers winger Daryl Horgan.

“Daryl is a good mate of mine. He sang the praises of the club and the people and the staff that are here so that was another positive for me coming over here.”

It’s a move boss Perth sees as having a long-term benefit to provide competition for Alessio Abibi and Yates’ fellow Scot Peter Cherrie.

“Cameron is someone who has come over and we have had a good look at him. He’s 22, his character fits the DNA of the club and the target for him now is to try and force himself into the first team and become an option for next season.”