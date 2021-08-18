Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 18 August 2021
Advertisement

Dundalk's reinforcements as former hero Horgan gives seal of approval

“Daryl is a good mate of mine. He sang the praises of the club and the people and the staff that are here so that was another positive for me coming over here.”

By David Sneyd Wednesday 18 Aug 2021, 11:57 AM
1 hour ago 1,483 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5525756
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

DUNDALK HAVE ADDED reinforcements at both ends of the pitch with the signing of Scottish goalkeeper Cameron Yates and Moroccan forward Sami Ben Amar.

With the Lilywhites just two points clear of the promotion/relegation play-off place but still within seven points of Bohemians in fourth, head coach Vinny Perth has moved to strengthen his squad.

Ben Amar, 23, arrives from French club Nimes having spent his formative years with Nice’s academy, and he has predominantly featured for Nimes’ second team, scoring 18 goals in four seasons.

“I am very excited,” Ben Amar told dundalkfc.com. “Dundalk is a very good club and I want to play here. In France, it is difficult for young players if you are not playing and I just want to play football. Dundalk have given me the chance to do that and I really want to show what I can do.”

Perth added: “Sami has raw talent and we have watched a lot of his games in France. He is someone who can play all across the front three positions and he’s a player who will really excite people.”

Yates, a year younger than Ben Amar, learned his trade with former Premier League champions Leicester City before earning experience of a first-team environment at Wycombe Wanderers over the past three seasons.

It was there he developed a friendship with former Dundalk winger Daryl Horgan, and his seal of approval for the move only added to the excitement.

“Dundalk is a very well-known club in the UK,” he said. “I knew about the club before it was even brought to me and as soon as I got the call, I was very keen to come over.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

daryl-horgan Ireland international and Wycombe Wanderers winger Daryl Horgan. Source: Sergio Ruiz/INPHO

“Daryl is a good mate of mine. He sang the praises of the club and the people and the staff that are here so that was another positive for me coming over here.”

It’s a move boss Perth sees as having a long-term benefit to provide competition for Alessio Abibi and Yates’ fellow Scot Peter Cherrie.

“Cameron is someone who has come over and we have had a good look at him. He’s 22, his character fits the DNA of the club and the target for him now is to try and force himself into the first team and become an option for next season.”

About the author:

About the author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie