Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 19 October 2021
Advertisement

Dundalk owners invest in Premier League side Wolves

At a time of doubts as to their ongoing commitment to Dundalk, Peak6 have once again invested in English football.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 19 Oct 2021, 12:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,987 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5578430
A view of Wolves' stadium, Molineux.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A view of Wolves' stadium, Molineux.
A view of Wolves' stadium, Molineux.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DUNDALK’S AMERICAN OWNERS PEAK6 have acquired a minority stake in Fosun Sports, the holding company that operates Wolverhampton Wanderers of the Premier League. 

The club announced the Peak6 investment today, though did not disclose the size of the stake acquired nor the fee involved. Wolves say the Peak6 partnership will provide “capital, expertise, visibility, and activation opportunities” across the United States.

Peak6 also own Evil Geniuses, an esports organisation already in partnership with Wolves. 

This marks a return to English football for the Chicago-headquartered fund, having previously owned a 25% stake in Bournemouth. They have also formerly had a stake in AS Roma.

The Wolves investment comes at a time of uncertainty over Peak6′s ongoing commitment to Dundalk.

Peak6 took control of the club in 2018, but as a chaotic season of domestic underachievement draws to a close, there is intense local speculation that they are prepared to sell up to a locally-based consortium. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie