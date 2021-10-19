Dundalk owners invest in Premier League side Wolves

DUNDALK’S AMERICAN OWNERS PEAK6 have acquired a minority stake in Fosun Sports, the holding company that operates Wolverhampton Wanderers of the Premier League.

The club announced the Peak6 investment today, though did not disclose the size of the stake acquired nor the fee involved. Wolves say the Peak6 partnership will provide “capital, expertise, visibility, and activation opportunities” across the United States.

Peak6 also own Evil Geniuses, an esports organisation already in partnership with Wolves.

This marks a return to English football for the Chicago-headquartered fund, having previously owned a 25% stake in Bournemouth. They have also formerly had a stake in AS Roma.

The Wolves investment comes at a time of uncertainty over Peak6′s ongoing commitment to Dundalk.

Peak6 took control of the club in 2018, but as a chaotic season of domestic underachievement draws to a close, there is intense local speculation that they are prepared to sell up to a locally-based consortium.