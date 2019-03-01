Dundalk racing card abandoned due to medical emergency

RACING IN DUNDALK has been cancelled after just two races tonight after a serious medical incident took place at the track.

The Racing Post reports that a member of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board security team collapsed in the winner’s enclosure following the second race.

The person was attended to for some time before the decision was made to call-off the remainder of the card.

The postponed six contests, which includes the feature Listed Patton Stakes, have yet to be rescheduled.

In the only two races to take place, Yuften and U S S Michigan respectively claimed victories.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud